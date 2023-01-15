If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.

During the interview, Jones spoke with our own Perri Nemiroff about Episode 10, which delved into his character’s relationship with Beatrice (Hillary Anne Matthews), his wife when he was alive. Even though Isaac is coming to terms with his sexuality in the series, Jones talked about how the character’s relationship with his late wife transcends a "romantic, marry, have-a-family" connection, and that it’d do him good to realize that:

“I always felt that if he were to really take a look back at his relationship with Beatrice, I think he would realize there’s a lot of shortcomings, and he’s already started to deal with that where he feels like he wasn’t able to give her the life that maybe she deserved, but looking back, what kind of team were they? They were maybe a little bit more of a modern romance that we see more publicly now than we certainly did back then, and see how maybe even though this romance wasn’t full of, you know, sex, and maybe deep, deep, romantic feelings, that they had a love for each other that I think is just as valuable, and I think it would be really cool for him to try to understand that there’s a difference between a romantic, marry, have a family love and — or maybe there’s not as much of a difference — and then also this teamwork. It’s the same thing if you’re supporting somebody else. I guess a good example of this is, I’ve always imagined them being able to walk into a dinner party together and they might have had the best time and not realized.”

Ghosts Characters Still Have a Lot to Learn - And Make Us Laugh in the Process

One of Ghosts’ main sources of thoughtful comedy comes from the interactions between characters who are from different eras, which explores how some old-fashioned habits seem ridiculous to us nowadays, the same way modern life might seem odd to a person from past centuries. One of the most powerful storylines in this department is Isaac's, a Revolutionary War Captain who was forced to remain closeted during his living lifetime, leaving his ghost reluctant to embrace his truth even though he’s now in a different era.

Ghosts features a huge ensemble cast as spirits who are bound together in a house decades and centuries after they died. Their (after)life changes when a 21st-century woman (Rose McIver) gains the ability to see and talk to them. The supernatural comedy is based on a British series of the same name, and its debut season quickly made its way to the top spot of CBS’s linear programming. Ghosts is still going strong and just scored a Season 3 renewal.

You can watch our full interview with Brandon Scott Jones below: