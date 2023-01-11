The supernatural comedy series Ghosts really comes to life when the spirits from different eras get to interact and realize how society’s behavior changes over the years. Of course, since it’s a sitcom, those observations are presented as jokes, but it’s not hard to find thoughtful moments amidst all the chaos of the huge cast and events that take place inside the haunted house, as series star Brandon Scott Jones tells us in an exclusive interview.

Some of those interactions happen between Isaac Higgingtoot (Jones) and Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman). While the former was a Revolutionary War Captain, the latter was a stockbroker from the 90s who died of a heart attack from partying too hard—without any pants on, so his ghost remained like this. During the interview, Jones talked to our own Perri Nemiroff about how the relationship between Isaac and Trevor has been developing over the course of two seasons. For Jones, it’s possible that the Wall Street bro has a lot more to teach the centuries-old war veteran than one might expect:

“I personally think [Isaac] has a lot more to learn from Trevor in the weirdest way because I don’t think Isaac really respects Trevor very much, but I think that there is a hint of a confidence that maybe Isaac has never felt before. And I could see, without it turning toxic, but I’m sure it could for comedy’s sake, but without it turning too toxic I could see him learning surprisingly valuable lessons from him. He already started to get it a little bit with the concept of fraternity and friendship and so forth, but I think he could find a way to enjoy life a little bit more and Trevor, if nothing else, feels like somebody who has always tried the hardest to enjoy as much of life as possible. Maybe that’s Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) stuff, too, of just loosening up a little bit.”

Ghosts Is At Its Best When Modern Meets Period

Ghosts tells the story of a group of spirits who died in different moments of History and ended up bound together in the same house. After years of coexisting without purpose, their “lives” change when a 21st-century girl arrives at the house and suddenly can see and talk to them. Jones added that these interactions are what make Ghosts funny and sweet:

“I think what’s fun about 'Ghosts' as a whole is that when it tells a story that’s very modern, but dealing with a character from the past, I think that’s kind of a sweet spot for the show."

The ensemble cast of Ghosts also features Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Devon Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky.

You can watch our full interview with Brandon Scott Jones below: