Tighten your seatbelts for another amusing joyride that CBS’ supernatural sitcom Ghosts is, as the Arondekars and their friendly neighborhood apparitions return for Season 2 filled with scares and giggles. An adaptation of the British series of the same name, its first season drew eight million viewers, the second most of any sitcom on the network. An overwhelmingly positive response from both the audience and the critics ensured that the show would return for a second season.

Audiences can’t wait to learn what happens next in the Arondekar household after it is revealed their new house with all their beloved ghosts might be the subject of an ancient Norse curse. While Sam (played by Rose McIver) and Jay (played by Utkarsh Ambudkar) ultimately decided not to lift the curse, so that they can continue to interact with their spectral housemates and set the stage for a second season, the couple as well as the viewers are unsure of the future, foreshadowing an impending doom that might engulf the sweet and spooky accidental family.

The new season is surely going to be much more intense while still delivering a healthy dose of laughter. If you are looking forward to knowing what happens next in the story, let’s have a look at everything we know so far about Season 2 of the new CBS sitcom Ghosts.

When Will Ghosts Season 2 Be Released?

The BBC One adaptation earned itself a second outing back in January after a successful Season 1. The premiere of Ghosts Season 2 is less than a month away, and their official Twitter account stated on June 23 that the horror comedy returns to the network's comedy slate starting on Thursday, September 29 in a new 8:30 p.m. time slot.

Is There a Trailer For Ghosts Season 2?

The official teaser trailer for Ghosts Season 2 was released back in July and provides a glimpse at what’s to come. A brief flashback from Season 1 follows into the events that directly follow the finale, where Sam and Jay are still trying to get guests to stay in their new dilapidated abode. Jay looks into the possibility that he can see ghosts as well as his wife, Sam, after a recent head injury. The ghosts and the couple are keeping their fingers crossed as they get ready to welcome a second guest and an exciting second season.

Who Are the Confirmed Cast Members of Ghosts Season 2?

The majority of the original cast from the first season will be returning for Ghosts Season 2. The show’s leads, Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar reprise their roles as the adorable couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar. Samantha is a freelance journalist who had a close brush with death and developed the ability to see ghosts since then. Jay is an unemployed chef who tries to help his wife as much as he can. The ghosts that Samantha can see at their new house include Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman), Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty), Susan Montero (Sheila Carrasco), Alberta Haynes (Danielle Pinnock), Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones), Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long). All of these ghosts were previous occupants of the Arondekar’s manor and their spirits got trapped in the house when they died in mysterious and hilarious ways.

The second season of Ghosts will have even more spectral entities when compared to the former one. As confirmed by Ambudkar and McIver at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the B&B will be open in the new chapter, and the supernatural family will finally be having guests. Moreover, the second season will have eight surprise inhabitants of the place.

One of the guest stars to appear in the second season of Ghosts is none other than Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo. She won’t be playing any of the new ghosts, but a no-nonsense veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths. Her show will be using the haunted mansion as the primary setup. Abdoo shared in an Instagram post that she had filmed scenes for Ghosts‘ second season earlier this month.

More new cast members will be revealed in due time.

What Is the Plot of Ghosts Season 2?

The upcoming season will pick up right after the finale of Season 1. The Arondekars are busy setting up their bed and breakfast after the failed attempt to lure in guests, as they fall through the floor weakened by a termite infestation. Jay begins to wonder if he has developed similar abilities as his wife after the incident, as seen in the teaser. Season 2 will introduce new guest characters, both dead and living, and we will get to see what Thorfinn’s old Nordic curse really does to the inn.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, Ghosts cast members Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, and Román Zaragoza teased what's next for their characters Pete, Susan Montero (Flower), and Sass in season 2. As the stars explained, the new season will see Pete use his travel agent expertise to help out Sam and Jay with their new B&B business. Susan (Flower) will begin to show a bit more of her pompous side, which viewers glimpsed in the season 1 episode "Ghostwriter." As for Sasappis, his love for drama and reality shows will peak, spelling trouble for those around him. The addition of Rose Abdoo as a TV producer will supposedly play into Sass' character, and would certainly be fun to watch as he tries to get more involved in the production of her TV show, which ironically revolves around dumb deaths.

Where Will You be Able to Watch Ghosts Season 2?

The massive success of Ghosts prompted CBS to join hands with Lionsgate quite recently. Hence, all the episodes new and old of the hit comedy are now part of its catalog starting in the fall when the series returns to CBS. Ghosts Season 2 will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 29 at 8:30 p.m. All episodes of the first season are also available on CBS and Paramount+ in case you need to revisit the series for a quick recap.