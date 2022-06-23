CBS's hit new comedy Ghosts has set the release date for its highly anticipated second season. The BBC One adaptation spooked up quite the following after its first season drew eight million viewers, the second most of any sitcom on the network, along with high praise from critics and audiences alike, thus earning itself a second outing back in January without question. Season 2 returns to haunt the network's comedy slate starting on Thursday, September 29 in a new 8:30 p.m. time slot.

Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as the young couple Samantha and Jay, Ghosts sees the pair move into the home of their dreams - an idyllic country house that once belonged to Samantha's distant relative Sophie Woodstone. Unfortunately, when they arrive, they realize the house is completely falling apart and, as it goes for weird houses inherited from distant relatives, it's haunted by ghosts of previous inhabitants. Jay isn't able to hear or see them, but Samantha can after a near-death experience attunes her to the afterlife. Hilarity ensues as the various specters flaunt their eclectic personalities and judge every little thing the couple does in turning their ramshackle house into a bed and breakfast.

Joining McIver and Abudkar in the breakout comedy are Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carassco, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky, and Román Zaragosa. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman served as showrunners on this Americanized take on the British comedy which also hails from the creators behind the children's sketch comedy Horrible Histories. The series was created as part of a partnership between Lionsgate and BBC Studios in Los Angeles.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'Ghosts' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened to the B&B?

Before Ghosts picks up with everyone's favorite gaggle of ghouls in Season 2, the show will make the rounds at awards shows. The series is currently up for two honors at this year's TCA Awards - Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy - and previously received a Critic's Choice Awards nomination for Jones. It picked a really tough year to be a new program though as it comes up against an absolutely stacked set of first year series including Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, Severance, and The White Lotus among others.

For Season 2, Ghosts will also have an exclusive streaming home in Paramount+. The streamer struck a deal with Lionsgate to have all episodes new and old of the hit comedy as part of its catalog starting in the fall when the series returns to CBS. Alongside its strong broadcast performance, the series was a big hit through streaming on Paramount+, making it a no-brainer for the streamer to renew that partnership.

Ghosts makes its highly-anticipated return to television on Thursday, September 29 at 8:30 p.m.