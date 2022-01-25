CBS has renewed its breakout comedy Ghosts for a second season. Based on a British series of the same name from the team behind Horrible Histories, the comedy is total hit at the network, coming in as their second best performing sitcom with around eight million viewers per episode. Ghosts stars iZombie lead Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, alongside Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carassco, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky, and Román Zaragosa.

McIver and Ambudkar play Samantha and Jay, a young couple who inherit their dream home, but soon come to find out it's not only an absolute mess, but filled with the spirits of several previous inhabitants. While Jay can't see or hear their ghostly roommates, Samantha can because she had a near-death experience that gives her a connection to these lost souls. The presence of theses ghastly spirits brings equal measures of chaos and warmth to the series. Despite its semi-dark premise, Ghosts is a good time with laughs aplenty.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman serve as co-creators and showrunners for the Americanized version of the series. CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl happily announced the renewal, along with high praise for the cast and crew of Ghosts, saying they've "done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S., absolutely making it their own." Kahl went on to share that the show brings in great audience numbers, "this smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, each week."

Alongside Ghosts, CBS has also renewed The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola following the renewal of the network's highest performing comedy, Young Sheldon. CBS has also renewed CSI: Vegas, and ordered full seasons of FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai'i. All of these shows will fill out CBS's primetime lineup for the 2022-23 season.

Ghosts premiered on October 7, 2021, and the show's 13th episode just aired last week. In that time it's become one of CBS's highest performing series, so this renewal comes as no surprise. The crew for the series also managed to surprise the cast with the renewal announcement, gathering them on set for a feigned Valentine's promotion before dropping the news that they're back for a second season, with the cast breaking into cheers of joy at the news celebrating with each other.

Ghosts airs on Thursdays on CBS.

Rose McIver on "Breaking Out" with 'Lovely Bones' and Scoring Another TV Winner with 'Ghosts' on CBS McIver also explains why working on 'Xena' made a huge impression on her at such a young age.

