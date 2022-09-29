Don't you just love sitcoms? Every good one gives you a fun world you can tune in to, where you get to meet all these zany characters and live through the crazy antics they get up to. Any trouble or drama that comes up is something you know will get resolved by the end of the episode (or the next one, or the next). And if they're really good at what they do, those sitcoms also leave you just enough of an emotional moment to warm your heart. It's a cathartic experience that has proven popular over and over — and CBS' Ghosts does all of that brilliantly.

The show was an unexpected hit when it first premiered in 2021. Its unique blend of interesting characters, witty dialogue, and wholesome character moments made it hugely popular and one of the most talked about sitcoms of recent years. Starring former zombie (on iZombie) Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, the series is an adaptation of the British show of the same name. In the first season, Sam (McIver) and her husband Jay (Ambudkar) inherit the rather excessively haunted Woodstone manor from a recently deceased relative of Sam's and decide to turn it into a bed & breakfast. One near-death experience later, Sam can now see and talk to ghosts, which sets off the sitcom's story.

We're not going to do a recap of the first season here (that's what this article is for) but we will say that over the course of the season, we get to know more about each of the ghosts haunting the property, from the 90s finance bro Trevor (Asher Grodman) to the lady of the manor, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), to the manor's oldest ghost, a rather affable (if loud) Viking called Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long). Season 1 ended with Sam and Jay welcoming their first guests, only to promptly fall through a termite-infested portion of the floor.

Season 2 picks up immediately after and the situation is basically this: the B&B is still happening, Jay still can't see the ghosts even though he hit his head really hard, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is now officially with Nigel (John Hartman), and everything else is almost exactly the same. But again, you're not here for a recap, you want to know if the show is still as good in its sophomore season. Well, we got our hands on the first three episodes and it most certainly is! Season 2 brings more laughs and dives even deeper into the lives of the ghosts, helping Sam and Jay grow in their still-living lives as well along the way.

The first three episodes promise the B&B's first (for real) guests, the return of Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll), and the arrival of a multi-level marketing cult. We also learn more about Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco), with Sam starting a podcast on Alberta's life and finally finding the first suspect in her investigation into the lovable singer's murder. Of the three, the best story is Episode 3 "Jay's Friends." That's the one with the aforementioned MLM cult, whose introduction leads to another peek at Flower's history. What makes the episode so great though, is the B-plot, where Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) asks Pete (Richie Moriarty) to tone down his cheerfulness. Again, we're not going to give away too many details, but the episode brings up the cost of living forever (or, in the case of the ghosts, haunting forever). If you had an eternity to live, wouldn't life eventually lose all meaning? For the most part, yes, but Pete still finds a way to put a positive spin on it, in a way that's a bit corny but also really comforting — and when he says "that's why I still look at sunsets," it's one of the most heartwarming moments of the season so far.

While those episodes are all we can talk about as of this writing, there's sure to be even more great stuff coming in the ones after that. Notably, Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo is set to appear in an episode as the no-nonsense producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which will be filming an episode at Woodstone. Whose death is going to be featured, you ask? Well, actually we don't know, but it could be Trevor's drug-induced heart attack. Or Pete's arrow-through-the-neck incident. Or maybe it's about how Flower died trying to befriend a bear. Okay, yeah, most of them had pretty dumb deaths. In any case, that's certainly something to look forward to this season and maybe, we might just get to see Pete and Alberta actually get into a relationship. Here's hoping, anyway.

Since its debut, Ghosts has amassed a dedicated following with its easy humor and fascinating world, and Season 2 is more of the same. It's one of the most wholesome shows you could find right now and the perfect antidote to a gloomy day. We can easily see ourselves rewatching this series over and over — which is, after all, one of the hallmarks of an excellent sitcom. All in all, Ghosts Season 2 is off to a great start, and here's hoping the show keeps that momentum going throughout this season.

Rating: A-

Ghosts Season 2 premieres on September 29 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. The season will also be streaming on Paramount+.