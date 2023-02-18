Ghosts on CBS, an adaptation from co-creators Joe Wiseman and Joe Port of the BBC comedy of the same title, has no shortage of adventures for Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as they work to turn Woodstone manor into the next destination bed and breakfast spot on everyone’s bucket list. While that would be more than enough stress for anyone to handle, they must also deal with the ghostly residents that call Woodstone home: namely, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), and Issac (Brandon Scott Jones). At the series’ best, some ghostly hijinks and mishaps cause great and hilarious strife for Sam and Jay, like the times they were both possessed by different ghosts in the middle of significant events. But, what has been most surprising so far is how impactful the supernatural affairs of the heart have been for our resident spirits.

First and foremost, let’s just acknowledge how beautiful the relationship between Sam and Jay is. Their story is captivating, showcasing love at its best and perfectly detailing a healthy relationship that is rare to see on television in general, much less a comedy. At the same time, the romances between the spirits are funny and exhilarating, as is to be expected when two people come together that have known each other for quite some time and, in most cases, could not be more different — with the notable exception of one couple. We’re watching their growing pains, which are often not at all due to their current status as ghosts but personality traits and quirks that have existed since they were alive. Things they never got the chance to work through and explore, like Isaac grappling with his sexuality and feelings for fellow ghost Nigel (John Hartman). However, this is the case for almost all of our favorite ghosts.

Recent Romantic Drama in ‘Ghosts’ Season 2

Image via CBS

The second season of Ghosts has finally moved things forward between Flower and Thor, whose romance has been building since very early on in the series when Thor believed he was about to be “sucked off” into the sweet hereafter and Flower confessed her feelings… and then took back almost as quickly as they spilled out of her mouth when Thor stayed put. In a recent episode of the series, Flower and Thor finally go on their first date, where Thor makes quite an impact after convincing Sam, Jay, and the other ghosts to help him make it an incredibly special and romantic evening despite their not being able to leave the property. Even in the afterlife, these ghosts still find a way to make a moment special, which is quite beautiful and aids the series by having the ghosts experience moments and feelings they never had while alive. The date goes so well that Flower pretends to forget, prompting them to redo the entire evening, which she later confesses was because she’s afraid to let her feelings for Thor grow. When she was alive, she loved a man that died unexpectedly, leading to Flower’s life of cults, communes, and polyamory. Now, she’s working through those feelings and allowing herself something she hasn’t for decades.

Likewise, but to an extreme as he kept himself closeted for centuries, is Issac’s blossoming romance with Nigel. Sure, they’ve had their difficulties, but they are working through them and enjoying this next phase of the afterlife where they get to be open, honest, and true. It’s sending a great message, too, which is that it’s never too late to be yourself and follow your heart. It’s testing Isaac in interesting areas as it stirs up memories and emotions about his late wife Beatrice (Hillary Anne Matthews) and their love for one another that was strong in their own, platonic way. Isaac and Nigel have come a long way together, like Nigel moving into the Woodstone, but there’s still so much more story to be told.

RELATED: 'Ghosts' Cast and Character Guide

‘Ghosts’ Is Showing Other Types of Relationships, Too

Image via Paramount

While Ghosts has the more standardized romances with the aforementioned characters, the others find themselves in unexpected situations. This is particularly true when it comes to the biggest surprise of the season and the bombshell cliffhanger of the holiday special: Hetty and Trevor hooking up. Their charged energy at the end of the hour led to them taking it out on each other, and since then they have continued to hook up in secret. While this is simply about sex at the moment, it’s clear that feelings are beginning to get involved. Trevor is already more into their repeated rendezvous than Hetty is, as someone with little self-control and a short attention span. Hetty, meanwhile, has worked through some of her repression to allow herself to bask in the joy of being a woman for the first time ever, and Trevor is giving her a chance to loosen her corset and just breathe and enjoy the afterlife.

Meanwhile, the others haven’t been quite so lucky. Since the beginning, Pete has harbored an unrequited love for Alberta, which has led to him faking an affair with cholera basement-dweller Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) and attempting to kiss Alberta to be met with her palm to his face. It’s unclear if Alberta will ever share his feelings, but regardless it’s an important story to tell and will lead somewhere romantic or show Pete working to get over his feelings for Alberta in a healthy manner. And, poor Sasappis has the bleeding heart of the bunch, desperately in love and struggling to find someone to reciprocate it. There’s something so tragic about his unending love for Shiki (Crystle Lightning), who he has loved for centuries since they were alive together and he carved a mark into a tree every time she said hi to him. In any case, it’s easy to feel for Sasappis and relate to his lust for love, trying to find it at every corner he can. It’s more of a tragic romance, sure, but not every romance can be purely happy.

Ultimately, just as the series has opened up its world with spirits and the supernatural, including the ghosts’ rare abilities, they’ve done so with romance. The writers are showcasing many different types of love and romance, all of which allow them to grow into better, healthy, and more stable people. It’s opening them up to new experiences, as any good romance should, and bringing them one step closer to their happily ever after in the sweet hereafter — though, hopefully, that time is still far away. It’s endearing to see happiness and true love come in the afterlife, maybe even more so than the lucky ones like Sam and Jay that found it early.

Ghosts continues Thursdays on CBS. Every episode is now streaming on Paramount+.