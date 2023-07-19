Ever since its debut in October 2021, Ghosts has been a surprise hit with CBS viewers. Adapted from a British comedy of the same name, the show recently completed two seasons and has been renewed for a third. The sitcom quickly rose to prominence over its first two seasons, becoming one of CBS's most-watched new comedies on the network and averaging 7.76 million people each episode. The show's second season has seen an increase in viewers, with an average of more than 9 million viewers each week on linear TV and more than 11 million across all platforms, according to CBS. We can probably expect Ghosts to go on as long as its wildly popular British counterpart if those figures hold steady. The upcoming third season is expected to bring in a new dose of mystery to the Arondekar household after the cliffhanger ending of Season 2. The show’s lead couple Sam (played by Rose McIver) and Jay (played by Utkarsh Ambudkar) manage to hold on to the Woodstone, however, they might have lost someone from their newly formed ghost family. It is not revealed to the viewers who it is and that information will likely play a big part in the storyline of Season 3.

So while we wait for the Arondekars to return and join the couple and their friendly-neighborhood apparitions to take us on another ghostly adventure, here’s everything you need to know about the cast, plot, and everything else that has been revealed so far about Ghosts Season 3.

When Is Ghosts Season 3 Coming Out?

A number of TV shows and films have been affected by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have caused delays and cancelations of their release dates. Ghosts Season 3 has also been affected by the sudden pause, and hence there is no release date yet. The third season of Ghosts was originally scheduled to air on Thursdays at 8:30 pm ET/PT in the Fall 2023 schedule, but the network has since revised their plans.

Where Will Ghosts Season 3 Be Released?

As a CBS show, Ghosts airs on the network and streams on Paramount+, which is also where you can catch up on previous episodes of the show. Here's the link to the landing page for Ghosts on the service:

Is There a Ghosts Season 3 Trailer?

Unfortunately, no. Ghosts Season 2 finished its run quite recently in May 2023, and it was renewed for a third season even before its airing in January. Since then there has been no new update about Ghosts Season 3. There has also been no filming done on Season 3 yet due to the strikes, and it might be some time before we can get any kind of information or footage from the upcoming installment of the show. In the meantime, you can watch a clip from Season 2 in the player above to stay in the mood.

Who Is Making Ghosts Season 3?

Based on the original British television comedy Ghosts, which was created by Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond for BBC, the American version with the same name was developed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for CBS Studios. Along with Port and Wiseman and the original creators, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, and Angie Stephenson serve as executive producers. Jeff Cardoni will return to compose the rib-tickling melodies of the haunting comedy series. Ghosts Season 3 is being developed by Joe vs Joe and CBS Studios, in collaboration with Monumental Television, Them There, Lionsgate Television, and BBC Studios America.

What Happened in Ghosts Season 2?

Ghosts Season 3 is expected to pick up exactly where Season 2 left off. The ghosts find themselves in a mess when they take it into their own hands to find the person who killed Alberta about a hundred years ago. Everyone is shocked to find out that it was none other than Hetty’s son, who killed Alberta to be with her boyfriend. However, things get even worse when Hetty admits to knowing the truth all along, and it sours her relationship with Alberta. The two do manage to reconcile after a heated debate and a subsequent punishment, but soon a new problem shakes Woodstone.

A new heir, previously unknown to the Arondekars arrives on site and claims that the property belongs to her. She is backed by a piece of fake DNA evidence provided by Dan (P.J. Byrne), the deceitful lawyer who represents the Woodstone family estate. However, Sam and Jay manage to wrest control of the Woodstone from his greedy hands after figuring out the self-proclaimed heir’s true identity and seeing through Dan’s lies. As the couple breathes a sigh of relief after saving their precious B&B, they see a glowing light going out of their home up into the sky. It is an indication that one of the ghosts passed onto the other side, i.e., reconciled with their guilt and was able to move on to the afterlife. However, it is not revealed who it is (Jay wishfully hopes that it is Trevor) and the finale ends right there. The identity of who passed on and what happened to them will be a major part of the plot of Ghosts Season 3.

Who's In the Ghosts Season 3 Cast?

Except for one actor whose identity we do not know yet, most of the original cast from Ghosts Season 2 will return. The charming pair Samantha and Jay Arondekar, played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, return as the show's stars. Samantha is a freelance writer who experienced a near-death experience and has since acquired the power to see ghosts. Chef Jay, who is unemployed, makes every effort to support his wife. Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman), Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty), Susan Montero (Sheila Carrasco), Alberta Haynes (Danielle Pinnock), Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones), Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) are among the ghosts Samantha can see at their new home. Similar to Season 2, Ghosts Season 3 will also have a number of guest actors who will be revealed later on so stay tuned for those updates!