The Big Picture Ghosts Season 3 filming resumes after recent strikes, with new episodes set to premiere on February 15. New spirits await in the haunted house.

Sam and Jay discover their dream house is filled with unexpected ghosts. They help the spirits move on, but face new mysteries every week.

Ghosts features a rotating cast of guest stars as new spirits, including Caroline Aaron, Matt Walsh, and Tara Reid. The Arondekars return with more mysteries to solve.

After a delay caused by the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the third season of Ghosts is about to resume filming, according to one of the stars of the comedy. During a recent interview with Deadline, Danielle Pinnock indicated that production for the new episodes, which are set to premiere on February 15, is set to resume this week after stopping for the past few months. While the industry continues to get back in business, a particular haunted house will open its doors once more, with new spirits waiting for a chance to walk towards the afterlife.

The problems in Ghosts began when Sam Arondekar (Rose McIver) and her husband, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) move into their new house expecting it to be the residence of their dreams. But after a near-death experience allows Sam to interact with ghosts permanently, they'll realize that their very old house is actually the home of a wide variety of spirits, as they now have to live with a bunch of unexpected guests. When they are able to get past their differences with the dead, the couple is occasionally able of helping them move on towards the afterlife, unless something else goes wrong.

Pinnock portrays Alberta Haynes in the CBS comedy, with the character being introduced as a Prohibition-era lounge singer who passed away after drinking strychnine-laced moonshine. Her death was a big mystery during the second season of the series, but with the help of Sam and Jay, she was able to find out how she was poisoned in the first place. Her story is just one of the many mysteries the couple has to deal with week after week, as they continue to make a home out of the haunted house. And sometimes, the faces that visit them turn out to be unexpected.

The Guest Stars of Ghosts

Since many new characters can be introduced in Ghosts thanks to the format the comedy follows, many guest stars have had the opportunity of appearing as new spirits. Caroline Aaron, Matt Walsh and Tara Reid have been some of the performers invited to the series to play either a new ghost or themselves. It's hard to predict who will show up at Sam and Jay's residence next, but knowing the couple, the new guests will be in safe hands once their restless souls make their way to the house. In just a couple of months, the Arondekars will be back with new mysteries to solve.

The third season of Ghosts premieres on CBS on February 15. The first two seasons are available for streaming on the network's website.