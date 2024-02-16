Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Ghosts Season 3 Episode 1, “The Owl.”

After months of waiting for the answers to a cliffhanger that left audiences with an Isaac Higgintoot-worthy gasp, Ghosts returned Thursday night and revealed just who got sucked off at the Woodstone B&B. The Joe Port and Joe Wiseman sitcom left fans on edge following the Season 2 finale that elevated the stakes on the show teasing an exit by one of the spirits residing in its haunted mansion. While the lost soul who ascended to heaven is one of the main eight Woodstone ghosts, it’s a departure that has left social media stunned and taken aback.

As we get to the bottom of things with the Season 3 premiere “The Owl,” you have been forewarned. The rest of this article will be diving straight into spoilers, how that exit was warranted, and what it means for Ghosts Season 3 as we look ahead to the next nine episodes on CBS.

Who Got “Sucked Off” on ‘Ghosts’ Season 3?

While Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) still hopes it’s ‘90s finance bro, Trevor (Asher Grodman) who got “sucked off” much to the spirit’s irritation, the ghosts pour into the hallway, helping Samantha (Rose McIver) do a headcount and realize the only Woodstone spirit missing is Flower (Sheila Carrasco). It’s a moment that had fans stunned and confused as each ghost made their way into view, starting with Lenape spirit, Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) and Pete (Richie Moriarty), followed by Gilded Age matriarch, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), 1920s jazz singer, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), reassuring them they are safe. While many believed it would be the Lieutenant Colonel of the King’s Army, Nigel (John Hartman) as Season 2 was building up hints, he appeared with his fiancé Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones). Even the headless Crash (Alex Boniello) pops in, letting the others know that the attic girl, Stephanie (Odessa A’zion) is still asleep. Meanwhile, the cholera ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodoro) reveals all the basement ghosts are accounted for.

The last ghost to show themselves is the mansion’s Viking, Thor (Devan Chandler Long), asking everyone where his girlfriend Flower is because he just “saw a butterfly in the pantry.” While the others appear on the surface to be unanimously in denial and not expressing their feelings over the exit, only Sam admits she is feeling sad and hurt by the loss, especially since Flower was one of her best friends. Chalking it up to hitting her the hardest because she rarely experiences loss, the others are rather stoic about it except for Thor. He is feeling it immediately with Pete, who communicates his sadness.

It would be remiss to state how these two performances are a real standout in “The Owl.” While another layer opens up in Devan Chandler Long’s character and extends to next week’s episode as well, the pain he feels tugs at you despite the surface comedy. Considering the emotional progress made from Season 1’s “Thorapy,” Thor reaches the acceptance stage of grief in this episode and the next. It’s a testament to Long’s very focused yet gentle performance. Meanwhile, co-star, Richie Moriarty continues to deliver a hard-hitting enactment of his character’s refreshing meekness. There is a striking depth here, and we see so much of it through Moriarty’s expressions.

Why Did Flower Get Sucked Off on ‘Ghosts’ Season 3?

So, the biggest question is, why did our budding, blossoming Flower get sucked off all of a sudden? If we look back at every Woodstone spirit’s progress at the B&B, it can be argued that Flower made the most headway to heaven of any ghost so far. In that sense, the flower child and one-time bank robber was the ideal candidate to ascend. After having died on the Woodstone grounds in the late ‘60s following a fatal confrontation with a bear while high on hallucinogenic mushrooms, Flower was doomed to a type of purgatory at the mansion. However, after Sam arrives and starts seeing dead people after a near-fatal fall down the stairs in the series premiere, she helps the spirit work through several issues. In the episode “Flower’s Article,” we learn of Flower’s shame after admitting the Robin Hood-styled bank robbery was actually a selfish move, where she wanted to take it all and run away with her boyfriend Ira. We learn how intuitive she is from this episode, how deeply affected she feels by the admission, and how she finds peace in knowing Ira never forgot her and opened a coffee shop in her honor.

In the episode, “Ghostwriter,” Flower bonds with Pete after learning women still don’t have equal rights to men and has a deep conversation with him about how similar they are, and bond over basketball. In that time, we also learn how she treats Sasappis as a brother and confides in him the most. When she admits to having intimacy issues and needs time to work through them in the episode “Attic Girl,” we see her finally open up to Thor by returning his feelings. Fast-forward to Season 2’s “Ghost Hunter” and Flower shows tremendous growth after she gets stuck in a ghost trap with Thor. This is the beginning of her overcoming intimacy issues as she is rather sensitive and protective of her heart. Eventually, as things start to heat up with Thor, Flower admits in “A Date to Remember” how heartbroken she is by love, having lost someone, and the trauma that followed her in subsequent relationships. We come to understand how she uses her signature forgetfulness as an instrument to hide the pain through denial. Could this trait have trickled into the reaction of her fellow spirits? Possibly. We see glimpses here and there between the characters, but the premiere fails to put that into action through its writing.

Will Flower Return to ‘Ghosts’ Season 3?

While the exit feels a little empty and awkward, Flower is, without a doubt, returning to the show. How it happens, though, will be a major mystery and one that writers, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are cleverly going to stretch out. Next week’s episode, “The Man of Your Dreams” teases a possibility, but most likely, an anticipated return will not happen immediately. Instead, and hopefully, from examining the opening credits teasing a new batch of Easter eggs, the loss of Flower will permeate throughout the mansion this year and create a strong impact on all the characters. How we see that breakdown will be interesting and showcase a deeper layer to not just the grief felt by Flower’s closest friends at Woodstone, but also raise the stakes of the series’ already charmed writing.

So, why suck off Flower? The decision behind Sheila Carrasco’s exit as the beloved hippie this season could very well have been influenced by real-world happenings, as the actress and her husband welcomed their first child together this past December. She is currently on maternity leave from Paramount, which makes the disappearance of the Woodstone spirit a welcome opportunity to challenge the show’s writing. While some might counter that Rose McIver should have her current pregnancy written into the story, Wiseman and Port told TVLine that they will not be writing it in as “Jay and Sam aren’t going to have kids” — at least not yet. As for when Carrasco could return, though, we will have to wait and see!

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm EST on CBS and Paramount+.

