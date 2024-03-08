Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for 'Ghosts' Season 3.

The Big Picture After initially believing she was sucked off in the Ghosts Season 3 premiere, it turns out Flower is trapped in a well outside the Woodstone Mansion.

The spirits try to bring her back through a seance but fail to recreate the success of last Halloween with Molly the Maid.

In attempting to understand why Flower is stuck in the well, she could have crossed into a portal while on her daily walks and got trapped in a lead-lined well.

After it was revealed that Flower (Sheila Carrasco) was sucked off in the Season 3 premiere of Ghosts, fans have been pitching a plethora of theories surrounding the whereabouts of the Woodstone spirit. While there have been hints and even Easter eggs alluding to the permeating arc that is her tragic disappearance in the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman sitcom, Thursday night’s third seasonal entry, “Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave” gave us some very eyebrow-raising answers. But it also created a lot more questions than we imagined.

In what might be Ghosts’ best, most laugh-out-loud episode so far this season and one that returns the sitcom to its authentic form, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) hold another Halloween party in an attempt to impress cool new friends — played by John Reynolds (Stranger Things) and Christine Ko (Dave). However, the couple’s plans go a bit wayside when Carol (Caroline Aaron), the ex-wife of Pete (Richie Moriarty), shows up and gets a little too clingy to Sam. Things get darker when Carol dies at Woodstone and sees her ex-husband for the first time since he died in the '80s. But that isn’t the only shocker! As the spirits attempt to make contact with Flower and bring her back with a séance, they can’t produce the same results. With Thor (Devan Chandler Long) screaming Flower’s name at the top of his lungs, we are transported to a well outside Woodstone Mansion and learn she has been there this entire time!

Where Is Flower in ‘Ghosts’ Season 3?

Our dear Susan “Flower” Montero is stuck in an abandoned well outside the mansion on the Woodstone grounds. During the final moments of Ghosts, the spirits along with Sam and Jay attempt to bring Flower back after a chaotic evening with the help of a séance. Hoping to repeat the magic of last Halloween where they were able to retrieve and send back the Woodstone maid, Molly, they all soon realize it doesn’t work. Frustrated by not being able to reunite with his love and profess his affection, Thor screams at the top of his lungs for his girlfriend, Flower. As the camera pans across the moonlit-hued sprawling grounds of Woodstone, we come across a brick well and hear a single voice from none other than the show’s beloved spirit, Flower. “Thor, is that you? I fell down this well, like about a month ago,” Flower yells. “Guys! Anybody? Help!”

While the reveal is shocking and will produce a Higgintoot-worthy sigh of relief for fans, it’s also a little confusing. How did Flower get down that well? Did she genuinely wander off during her daily walks? One possibility is that she got attacked and backed into the well by the same owl that attacked Jay in the Season 3 premiere. It would make sense as to the owl’s significance this season. Could this all be something that links to the eighth episode this season, “Holes Are Bad?” When you give it a moment to marinate, it also makes you wonder if a Woodstone spirit did get “sucked off.” It feels a little like trickery and a PTSD flashback to when Jay almost saw the ghosts in the Season 2 premiere. Is the spirit who ascended from Woodstone someone we never knew or someone the ghosts will recognize that they previously ignored — as in, a supporting character? Or was that “suck off” beam of light just a portal that opens up if you cross a hole?

We’ve seen a hole open up twice now, most prominently in Season 1 when Hetty’s scoundrel, robber-baron husband, Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) fell through one that led him to hell. While we initially imagined it was the mansion matriarch’s power, it might be more aligned with the B&B’s supernatural lore — the very same mythology Jay has been tracking in his trusty notebook to understand the ghosts. It’s an interesting quagmire considering the spirits can walk through walls but must use the stairs. They can also sit on couches and sleep on beds without falling through. But what’s the one thing they can’t get out of? Perhaps the very same material that kept Elias stuck in the home’s hidden vault.

Why Can’t Flower Get Out of the Well in ‘Ghosts’ Season 3?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It’s hard to say why Flower can’t get out of the well on Ghosts. But we can assume that the same material that kept Elias in the vault is perhaps what’s holding Flower down and away from her ghost family. So, what is it? While Supernatural might wink at iron and salt acting as ghost repellents, it might just be lead. According to the Society of Psychical Research, paranormal entities are believed to have electromagnetic energy. Lead, being a heavy and dense metal per definitions from the journal, Science Direct, can absorb or reflect radio frequency waves. When combined with the fact that spirits are known to hold electromagnetic energy (as detected by EMF readers), it can be theorized that lead blocks ionizing and non-ionizing radiation due to its ability to interfere with these electric and magnetic waves, and of course, its high atomic number.

When applying this understanding and theory to Woodstone, you might just get your answer. Historically speaking, the Science History Institute Museum & Library states that in the mid-1800s (around the time Hetty lived), urban areas utilized lead as a popular material for water pipes that connected to wells. Could it have been that, over the years, the conduits corroded, and lead leaked into the pipes and groundwater that lined Woodstone’s well? The Virginia Department of Health goes on to state that the East Coast, particularly New York, has a high prevalence of lead in its groundwater.

Knowing that the Woodstone Mansion is quite old and Hetty was never one to lift a finger in the home or check on things that were meant for the help, there could have been a presence of lead in the plumbing fixtures or, in this case, the well components. If Flower is stuck there due to some biological hazard of lead leaking into the Woodstone wells and preventing her escape, Jay and Sam might not know about it until near the end of the season. Ghosts has six more episodes to go in Season 3, and while we hope to see our blossoming Flower before then, we will be anxiously awaiting more answers.

