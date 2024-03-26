The Big Picture Get ready for a hilarious cameo in the upcoming episode of Ghosts featuring Lamorne Morris as a poltergeist with a unique backstory.

Morris's addition brings a refreshing twist to the story, as he reunites with his New Girl director Trent O'Donnell for a fun experience.

With the announcement of a fourth season order, Ghosts continues to be a fan-favorite comedy series, delivering laughs with a talented cast.

Ghosts fans, heads up! There’s a hilarious cameo in the upcoming episode of the supernatural comedy. New Girl star Lamorne Morris will make an appearance as a poltergeist sharing space with Danielle Pinnock’s fan-favorite character Alberta. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the preview images and by the looks of it, the episode is going to tickle all our funny bones.

In the first image, Morris is seen with Pinnock in the Woodstone Bed and Breakfast while another sees them with Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) waving farewell to someone. In the upcoming episode, Morris plays Saul, a poltergeist eternally tethered to one person, unlike the ghosts of the house who are bound to the property. When a new guest arrives with Saul in tow, the poltergeist immediately hits it off with Alberta, though things take a turn when it's time for checkout. Saul is a baseball player from the Negro League before baseball was integrated by Jackie Robinson in 1947. While the actor was given most of Saul's backstory Morris has his own special details to add, "I figured I’d also add in that Saul used to sleep in his car and used that to help prepare for what Utkarsh and Rose made me do," he notes.

'Ghosts' New Cameo is a Homecoming For Lamorne Morris

Morris’ addition will give a refreshing twist to the story, and the actor definitely had a good time on the show reuniting with his New Girl director Trent O’Donnell. "Everyone there was extremely inviting and encouraging," he said. He further praised the team, admitting he’d "absolutely love to come back. Adding, "Working with Danielle as a scene partner was incredible. She’s so damn great at what she does. I worked with [director] Trent O’Donnell for years on New Girl and he’s one of the best in the business, always a joy to be around him. I’ve worked with Rose [McIver] and Utkarsh [Ambudkar] before, so they were awesome as usual."

Ghosts Will Return for Season 4

Ghosts is unarguably one of the best comedies on TV right now. With a hilarious cast and power-packed talent behind the camera, the third season is winning hearts all around. While there are two more episodes to go in the current series, an order for a fourth season has already been placed. So fans can expect another cliffhanger at the end of this season as well.

The new episode of Ghosts airs Thursday, April 11, at 8:30pm ET/PT on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+. You can check out the new image above.