The Big Picture Season 3 of Ghosts will premiere in February, picking up after the events of Season 2's cliffhanger.

The premiere episode, titled "Owl," will address the mystery of the ghost who may have passed on.

The images released for Season 3 focus on Sam and Jay, hinting at their business expansion and the owl problem they face.

CBS is finally gearing up for a return to Woodstone's B&B with new images from Season 3 of the hit comedy Ghosts. Following delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the series is on track for a season premiere in February for Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and their spirit pals who inhabit their idyllic country house. The first look comes from the premiere episode, titled "Owl," which involves a lingering mystery that the pair will get closer to finally solving.

Season 3 will pick up in the aftermath of Season 2 which reached a climactic finale with the crew having solved Alberta's murder and shaken off the greedy lawyer Dan (P.J. Byrne) who plotted to rip the Woodstone estate from Sam and Jay with a fake heir. Things ended on a cliffhanger when one of the titular ghosts was believed to have passed on to the afterlife, aka "sucked off," but there has yet to be confirmation of who finally made peace with their business among the living. "Owl" will see everyone immediately address that according to the synopsis, while also dealing with a pesky owl nesting in the barn which Jay hopes to transform into a restaurant.

The images shared directly relate to the plot of the premiere and, notably, don't include any of the ghosts to keep up the facade that any of the beloved specters could be gone this season. Instead, the shots focus on Sam and Jay as they look to expand their business and unravel the mystery. The only character outside the core couple to appear is Jay's friend Mark (Tristan D. Lalla), a contractor who's helped renovate the Woodstone Manor and looks to be heavily involved in the new episodes as he tries to aid Jay in opening his new restaurant. All three appear to be looking up at the meddlesome owl in one image, pondering how to relocate it without too much chaos.

Who Returns to Haunt CBS in 'Ghosts' Season 3?

Ghosts will keep much of its original cast for Season 3, including McIver and Ambudkar alongside Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Susan, Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot, Richie Moriarty as Pete Martino, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. As always, expect an exciting slate of guest stars to visit the Arondekars throughout the season as well. Filming on the new episodes picked back up in mid-December in preparation for its February 15 premiere from 8:30 to 9 p.m., and it slots in as part of a Thursday full of comedy including the final season of Young Sheldon and the sophomore outing of So Help Me Todd.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Ghosts Season 3 as it nears its return. Check out our guide here for everything to know heading into the new episodes and get a first look at the premiere in the gallery above.