After finally finding out who got “sucked off” last season, Ghosts Season 3 is back and, from the looks of their opening credits this year, the CBS sitcom is not playing. Fans finally got their answer last week as to which Woodstone B&B spirit left the building, but they have since been treated to a few new Easter eggs in the title credits that seemingly hint at what’s ahead for the show’s third year. Without giving too much away about what audiences can expect from the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom based on the BBC series of the same name, Ghosts included some sneaky, hidden messages in its opening credits that leave a lot up to interpretation.

The biggest and most apparent Easter egg this week comes from the second episode, “The Man of Your Dreams,” where audiences finally learn about Sasappis’s (Román Zaragoza) powers and wonder — alongside the Livings and remaining spirits — if he’s been creating disarray with unsuspecting house guests for years. In the sophomore offering of the show’s third season, Sass connects with Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) through dreams, as the Lenape spirit is a dream walker. The two, like best friends, go on adventures together that involve Star Trek-like escapades or something as simple as playing basketball (hence the object’s appearance in the opening credits). But the rest of those curiosities — what exactly are they? If you don’t want to read into speculation or dive into the Easter eggs, turn away now.

Flower Is in ‘Ghosts’ Season 3’s Opening Credits (Sort Of)

Since Ghosts made its CBS premiere in 2021, the series has made an active effort to line up its opening credits each year with the show’s permeating arc across the season. Fans have been treated to sightings of several tchotchkes tied to the characters and episodes, meaning the ghosts and their two Livings are still represented through symbolic items. As fans and eagle-eyed viewers will note, one of the most obvious in the opening credits this season is the owl, first seen in the Season 3 premiere episode, “The Owl.” In the show’s return, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) is left to believe his girlfriend, Susan “Flower” Monterro (Sheila Carassco) has been reincarnated into the couple’s favorite animal.

While there’s no telling now whether the animal is tied to her spirit, there are certain curios on the table that align with Flower leaving a strong imprint across the show’s trajectory this season, from the owl to the basketball, which fans can argue is also a throwback to her watching the sport with Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) in Season 1’s episode, “Ghostwriter.” Another symbol that ties to Flower is the butterfly as she loves them and was notably seen chasing them on the Woodstone grounds. But clearly, the owl is tied to Thor, the basketball to Sass, and the butterfly to Flower — so what are the rest?

What Do the Easter Eggs in ‘Ghosts’ Season 3’s Opening Credits Mean?

When looking at the remaining tchotchkes on the table of the Season 3 opening credits, we see a T-rex plushie, some candies in a bowl, a new painting behind the lamp, a book on poltergeists and apparitions, and a rewards program sign. As we noticed in the premiere last week, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) have already introduced a new rewards program for visitors who stay more than once. While we don’t know how much of a plot point this will be across the remaining eight episodes and its greater arc, we can guarantee it will create some sort of impact on Woodstone and tie into a ghost story. Could this be something about Pete? As an enterprising travel agent, we’re sure he had some business ideas up his sleeve, which will speak to a greater storyline.

As for the others — it’s hard to say, but anecdotes from the cast might shed some light. The T-rex toy might have something to do with ‘90s Wall Street bro, Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman), as he’s a spirit who grew up during the Jurassic Park era and seems like the type of movie fan who has an appreciation for the Steven Spielberg classic. In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor said we would “learn a little bit about his brother” this year, which begs the question, will his brother finally visit Woodstone? While Season 2 gave Trevor a memorial complete with his parents, we didn’t get a chance to meet the other Lefkowitz. Could we possibly see this in the sixth episode of the season, “The Bro Code” airing April 4?

As for the candy bowl, it is difficult to say if it’s hard candy or chocolate. But history buffs will know that candy played a big part in the Revolutionary War. Candy and chocolate became a large part of a soldier’s diet and rations thanks to their caffeine and sugar, and it was the quick burst of energy that George Washington ensured would keep them pushing forward. So, this could be a throwback plot point for Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones) as we learn more about him and his relationship with Nigel Chessum (John Hartman) during that time. Meanwhile, the painting gives a very Gilded Age feeling with the watercolors and the figure’s dress. Plus, we see some “comely ankles.” Could they belong to Mamie Fisher? If so, this would be a direct Easter egg for mansion matriarch, Henrietta “Hetty” Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky). What that story involves, though, we don’t know yet.

While we have already seen how the majority of Woodstone ghosts passed, we have yet to see the deaths of Sass and Hetty. This season, the creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman told Deadline that “we’re going to learn how a ghost died” and it would be a “very moving episode.” While it could be Sas, it feels like it might be about Hetty, as we know she has had a lot of emotion pent up from last season that she is finally getting to the bottom of through a deeper healing, especially after her sharing the truth with Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) following her murder. As for the eighth remaining tchotchke, we see a book called, “Poltergeists and Apparitions,” which will link into Episode 7, titled “The Polterguest” and a possible path for more on our favorite 1920s crooner. In the aforementioned interview with Deadline, the showrunners noted a “particularly clever way” to have a ghost visit Woodstone. Port said, “Once we figured out that we had that character, we thought he would make an interesting love interest for Alberta. That became the story of his visit.” TV Line later reported an update that Lamorne Morris (New Girl) would be the poltergeist who spends eternity tethered to a living human and hits it off with the Woodstone spirit. Could this involve psychics or even some equipment belonging to a paranormal investigator? We will have to wait until April 11 for more.

