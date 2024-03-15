Editor’s note: The below contains spoilers for Ghosts Season 3, Episode 5.

The Big Picture In "The Silent Partner," we learn how items attached to a deceased spirit can be temporarily removed and magnetically pulled back to them.

While Pete's arrow informs us of how Flower could be saved, Thor's shield, a heavy object, could potentially aid her rescue from the well.

However, Crash's headless body presents a unique challenge, separate from the theory of magnetically attached objects at Woodstone.

For the past five episodes, Ghosts has been working hard in its third season to bring back Woodstone Mansion’s most dearly departed spirit, Flower (Sheila Carrasco). As audiences learned last week in its tertiary Halloween episode, the ‘60s hippie ghost is trapped in a well after falling in nearly a month ago. While it’s unclear how the spirits and their Livings, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) will locate her after initially believing a ghost had been “sucked off” at the end of Season 2, Thursday night’s midseason episode “The Silent Partner” dropped some strong hints of how she might find herself out of the well.

In the episode that found Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) becoming an investor in Sam and Jay’s B&B restaurant, audiences were also treated to some very adorable romantic-comedy vibes thanks in part to the addition of the newly deceased Woodstone spirit and Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) widow, Carol (Caroline Aaron). In an attempt to show her that he has moved on in the afterlife (and more so because she cheated on him while they were alive), he enlists the help of Alberta (Danielle Pinnock). Naturally, hijinks ensue throughout the show’s 20 minutes. But as the ending transpires into a moment where Alberta gazes romantically at Pete in a new light, it’s in this final moment we get a very pointed hint at how Flower gets saved from that well.

How Pete’s Arrow Informs Flower’s Rescue in 'Ghosts' Season 3

While Isaac is getting financial advice from Trevor (Asher Grodman) about whether he should invest in Sam and Jay’s restaurant, there’s another major story unfolding in the background. Carol is new to Woodstone after having tragically died eating a doughnut hole on Halloween and is now getting acquainted with the spirits. During her adjustment, she is followed around by Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) who are curious to know what’s in her purse because, as it turns out, when you die, everything you die with is on you. With Carol showing them what’s inside, she offers them candies (previously believed to have been an Easter egg for Isaac). But as she tries to share, the candy snaps back into her hands. It’s at this moment we get our first hint of the magnetic power all these items have to the spirit that holds them.

Meanwhile, Pete is trying his hardest to not look like a loser to Carol, so he puts on a ruse about how he too, has moved on. Much to her chagrin, Alberta helps Pete out — as does the cholera ghost, Nancy (Betsy Sodoro), which prompts Carol to believe he is a cheater. She then offers advice to Pete about cheating while denying the experience firsthand. Instead, she chalks it up to the drama she has learned from soap operas. Frustrated by Carol’s constant suggestions about how to manage the two and her shrouding her alleged infidelity, he breaks down and tells her he isn’t like her. Though Carol tries to explain, the scoutmaster asserts himself as Alberta listens intently.

In the next scene, Alberta tells Pete how much she admires his standing up to Carol and speaking from the heart. But as they are chatting, Pete suddenly pulls the arrow from his neck to scratch an itch, and The Thompson Twins’ “If You Were Here” starts playing. Alberta, in awe, gazes at Pete as a warm hue saturates the space around him. He runs his fingers through his hair in slow motion and tosses his head from side to side as Alberta watches on in a newfound, amorous daze. But that is cut short only when Pete lets go of the arrow, and it abruptly flies back into his neck like a magnet, forcing his gag reflex. At this moment, we get our first major clue about how Woodstone’s supernatural lore could save Flower.

Thor’s Shield Could Do All the Heavy Lifting in 'Ghosts' Season 3

In understanding how items attached to a deceased spirit can be temporarily removed and magnetically pulled back to them, it begs the question — what items from the Woodstone ghosts will be able to pull Flower out of that well? Well, for starters, Pete’s arrow is a good one. It’s also proof that the item, when detached, will shoot right back up to him. But it might not be the best weapon of choice if science has anything to do with it. As we all know, a lighter object and a heavier object dropped at the same time will vary in speed to its drop zone, which means Pete’s arrow isn’t going to be as helpful because by the time it’s apart from him, it’ll shoot right back up into his neck.

So, who’s got the heavier ghostly object at Woodstone that can help Flower? Thor, of course. As seen on the Ghosts Season 3 poster, it’s also a possible hint, as the beloved Viking has his shield in the forefront. Could it be another Easter egg similar to the plane on the final season’s poster of HBO’s Succession? If we know anything about the writing in Ghosts, it’s that the writers are very intentional about their additions to Woodstone and share exactly what the audiences need to know and see. While the premiere took audiences on a bit of a detour from its main arc and moved rather briskly to avoid the loss of Flower, they have since managed to return their series to full form.

With that understanding, if Thor tosses his shield at Flower, it could work because the heavy object will fall faster than Pete’s arrow since it’s denser. In the time it takes to come back up and she catches it like a basketball, Flower might have the chance to hold on and be retrieved by her knight in shining yet rather pungent wolf-urine-soaked armor. On the contrary, if we look back at the conversation between Hetty, Sass, and Carol, we will learn how one can also still hold the object while the others use it — in this case, Hetty and Sass suggest Carol hold the candy through the wall, so they can lick it. Applying this concept, could Woodstone’s spirits retrieve Flower by becoming a spirit ladder with Thor at the very end, extending his shield for her to grab onto? Think of it like a MacGyver — Pete’s arrow, Alberta’s necklace, Trevor’s tie, etc. They are the threads that bind each other and all these little details across the characters’ outfits add up to something that speaks to a bigger picture, but we might not know until we see it.

But… What About Crash’s Head in 'Ghosts' Season 3?

It’s a bizarre question, but if items on a spirit are like a yo-yo and get magnetically pulled back into place, how does this explain Crash (Alex Boniello), whose body often walks the grounds headless? Fans of the show might recall Crash was decapitated while at Woodstone in the ‘50s, in an event that has yet to be seen. However, in the first two seasons, it was known how his head was separated from his body for a whole year before the others found it. This could mean the body and head are two separate spirits, as the head was on its own somewhere, while his body roamed the grounds and was a potential “third” for Thor and Flower’s throuple during Season 2. This is also why his head and body don’t always snap back into place.

In that case, this isn’t the same as the objects, which metaphorically allude to a spirit’s personal attachments in the afterlife, which find their way back to each other almost instantly. But even with this theory, there’s no telling what could happen as the ghosts at Woodstone don’t align with the study of quantum physics. As we have observed in 45 episodes, they walk through walls and cannot be seen, but they sit on couches, can sleep, and walk down the stairs. With just five more episodes this season and the writers showing immense promise of more fun ahead, fans will have to hold on a little longer to see how it all comes together.

