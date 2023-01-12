Is this real life? Or is this an out-of-body experience? Today, it was announced that our stay at Woodstone B&B has been extended: Supernatural hit comedy series Ghosts has been renewed by CBS for Season 3. We’ll continue to get haunted by the funniest group of spirits on TV for at least one more year, and no one is complaining. The show will continue to chronicle the everyday life of a couple who inherited a huge house and decided to turn it into a hotel – and then discovered that the new lodging is brimming with ghosts bound to it.

The Season 3 renewal doesn’t come as a surprise. From the very start, the comedy became one of CBS’s most popular series in years, drawing in 7.76 million viewers weekly and becoming the network's most-watched new comedy series. And that number increased during the show’s current Season 2, which, according to CBS, averages more than 9 million viewers weekly on the linear TV channel and more than 11 million across all platforms. If that number continues to hold strong, we could be looking at a very long run for the comedy. In an official statement, President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach celebrated the news and championed the series’ talents:

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our ‘Ghosts’ even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week. As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

No Ouija Board Needed: Collider Spoke to one of the Ghosts

Ghosts is developed for American television by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, based on an equally popular British series of the same name that premiered in 2019 — and it’s still airing. Collider recently spoke to series star Brandon Scott Jones about Ghosts, and the actor talked in length about his character’s journey, his relationships with other ghosts and living people, and his expectations for the future.

Aside from Scott, the ensemble cast of Ghosts also features Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Devon Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky.

You can watch our full interview with Brandon Scott Jones below: