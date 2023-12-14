The Big Picture Ghosts is back in production! Get excited for the new season premiering on Feb 15 at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. Behind-the-scenes photos included.

Cast member Román Zaragoza shared the news on Instagram with a sneak peek of him and co-star Utkarsh Ambudkar preparing to film.

Catch up on the first two seasons of Ghosts now streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

CBS' original comedy series Ghosts is officially back in production! Today, cast member Román Zaragoza took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He posted a series of four photos, featuring behind-the-scenes shots of him preparing to film, along with pictures of his fellow co-star Utkarsh Ambudkar and the Season 3 slate. The new season is set to premiere on Thursday, February 15, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Ghosts offers up its fair share of fights, but it doesn't need the Halloween season to flourish. Set in an abandoned home in the country, the series follows a group of — you guessed it — ghosts and they go about their restless afterlives. If being dead wasn’t enough of a hindrance, they soon have to deal with a young couple that moves into the home. But the duo doesn’t just want to live there — they plan to renovate the home into a luxury hotel. The crew has been through their fair share of hijinks, with Season 2 offering up a murder mystery leading to a shocking revelation. Season 3 will likely pick up where Season 2 left off.

Ghosts initially premiered in 2021 where it easily built a solid viewer base. As it found its footing, it became a quickly beloved series across critics and general audiences. It currently sits at a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, with an 85% audience score. Moreover, the series became one of CBS’ most-watched new comedy series, only growing in viewership with Season 2. Though the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes kept production on hold as writers and actors fought for fair deals, viewers were still eager for the show’s return. At the end of November, series star Danielle Pinnock first shared when viewers could expect production to resume.

Who Stars in the Ensemble ‘Ghosts’ Cast?

Ghosts boasts a stellar ensemble cast, with several expected to return for the upcoming third season. Of course, Ambudkar and Zaragoza return for their respective roles as Jay Arondekar and Sasappis. Rose McIver plays Samantha Arondekar, with other series regulars including Pinnock as Alberta Haynes, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Susan, Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot, Richie Moriarty as Pete Martino, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Additionally, viewers can likely expect a number of yet-to-be-announced guest stars to pop up throughout Season 3's run. The show was created by Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Simon Farnaby. It was developed for American television by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

The first two seasons of Ghost are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Season 3 premieres on February 15.

Ghosts A group of spirits restlessly squabble in an abandoned country house. To their despair, a young couple inherits the house with hopeful plans to renovate it into a luxury hotel. Release Date May 27, 2020 Creator Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Martha Howe-Douglas, Ben Willbound, Simon Farnaby Cast Lolly Adefope , Mathew Baynton , Simon Farnaby , Martha Howe-Douglas , Jim Howick Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy , Fantasy Rating TV-14 Seasons 5

