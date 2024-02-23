Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for ‘Ghosts’ Season 3.

One of the greatest mysteries at Woodstone B&B isn’t just about how the spirits can sit on couches or go to sleep. For the past two seasons of Ghosts, it’s always been more about what exactly the powers they each possess are. On Thursday night, audiences were treated to the revelation of one ghost power finally coming to light, care of Sasappis (Román Zaragoza). In the episode, “Man of Your Dreams,” the main eight along with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) finally learn that the Lenape spirit has been holding back on his very interesting power.

While it’s a clever way to have fans rewatch the first two seasons and pick out possible times Sas used it to get what he wanted, it’s also one of the best spirit powers we’ve seen at Woodstone — even if we’ve only seen six of the eight so far.

What Is Sasappis’ Power on ‘Ghosts’ Season 3?

Picking up from the premiere where Jay is working hard with his contractors to build the B&B’s restaurant, Sasappis, who is also a big pizza fan, encourages him, through the aid of Sam, to get a pizza oven for the establishment. While Jay reveals it isn’t part of the kitchen layout, Sass is disappointed to hear that. But he doesn’t show any other indication of trying to sway the decision. Instead, he resorts to quiet schemes that involve his spirit powers.

While Jay is asleep one night, Sass reveals himself to the audience (and a sneaky Pete, played by Richie Moriarty) to be a dreamwalker. Dreamwalkers are a powerful part of the Native American culture as they open up a world outside our usual cognition of reality to work within them to heal and teach. Standing above Jay quietly as he sleeps next to Sam, Sass extends his hand out and hovers it over the Living’s head. At this moment, we see Sass has entered Jay’s innocent dream of playing basketball. However, Sass suddenly appears as the referee, wedging himself between the realm of Jay’s deep slumbers to get exactly what he wanted — that pizza oven! Naturally, the context for Jay feels out of place, but it’s a dream, so he leans into it and tells Sam the next morning that he’s ordering the pizza oven.

Eventually, things come to a head when Pete confronts Sass about it and admits his actions are actually manipulating Jay. When Jay finds out he’s been a puppet, he is hurt and admits to the ghosts that he never imagined they’d do that to him. Sass then apologizes following the reveal by visiting him in his dream again. The two take the time to talk, heal, and strengthen their bond. It is a moment that is sweet and very wholesome as Jay usually can’t see the ghosts, but gets to have this time to spend with one of them in a sensible realm.

How Does Sasappis’ Power Measure Up to the Rest of Woodstone?

With Sasappis’ power finally coming to light in “The Man of Your Dreams” after two seasons, it can be argued that his abilities are by far the best at Woodstone. When looking back at the others, we’ve had six spirits so far reveal their powers, and are now awaiting the reveal of scout master Pete Martino’s and Gilded Age matriarch, Henrietta “Hetty” Woodstone’s (Rebecca Wisocky). What could theirs be? There have been no hints, though some have thought Hetty’s powers had something to do with sending others to hell. Still, we are not sure just yet — and we might only find out later this season. In the meantime, measuring Sas’s powers with the others proves his is a rather significant one.

When breaking down the spirits’ powers, Trevor Lefkowitz’s (Asher Grodman) is hilarious, but encompasses a larger conversation in the masculine bravado the character hides behind. Trevor’s only powers — so far — have been the ability to touch and move objects with hard concentration. Unfortunately, it takes feats of strength and a lot of yelling to get one gentle push. Our B&B’s war hero, Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones), has by far the funniest ghost power in that he can make smelly odors when someone passes through him. In the traditional sense of paranormal investigators smelling sulfur when ghostly spirits are nearby, Isaac is every bit a ghost. Having died of dysentery during the Revolutionary War too, it kind of comes with the territory of smelling like farts.

The bold and fiery 1920s jazz singer Alberta Haynes (Danielle Pinnock) has a great power in how she can project her voice in a haunting manner to anyone (and also, have Alexa actually understand her). However, it does not do much else for others in the way Sasappis or Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) can. Our beloved Flower, who has been “sucked off” since the Ghosts Season 3 premiere, had a power that really could compete with Sas’s. Making people feel high as they walk through her is a striking ability that will put anyone in a good mood. It’s a greater testament to the heart and soul of Flower in how she was amiable and put everyone at ease.

Finally, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) can make lights flicker when concentrating, creating a strong haunted ambiance. But he can also spark a fire with that very power — something we saw in Season 1 when he burned the gazebo down and threatened to do the same thing with Jay’s barn restaurant when they wanted to move the owl (who they thought was Flower). It is dangerous and knowing his temper, it’s probably not the best power to use often.

Sasappis’s Powers Are the Best on 'Ghosts' So Far

But when you think of Sasappis and his power, his is a strong one that is connected to his heritage and culture. Looking at it from a culturally rich lens, the Woodstone ghost serves as a spiritual conduit, facilitating connections with ancestors, spirits, and the spiritual realm. Through his power of dreamwalking as seen in Season 3, he can really do some good by giving those in need healing, guidance, and empowerment, all while drawing upon ancestral wisdom and cultural heritage.

In Season 1, we saw one of the show’s best episodes with “Ghostwriter,” where we learned more about the Lenape spirit’s past and his relationship with his father (played by real-life dad, Gregory Zaragoza), and there is potential here to really grow his character further and give him more to delve into for greater representation of Indigenous identity and spirituality. As seen in the episode, his interactions with Jay prove dreamwalking is not just a benefit to the one affected, but the one fostering the connection. Sasa became profoundly aware of his actions and, through the personal growth he achieved, we see a vital aspect of Native American culture that underscores the character’s ongoing resilience and preservation of tradition and culture.

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

