The Big Picture Perri Nemiroff discusses the Ghosts Season 3 premiere episode with showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

During their conversation, Port and Wiseman explain how they came to the conclusion that THAT was the character who should be the first main ghost to get "sucked off."

The duo also address how the "loss" of that character will impact the Season 3 storyline going forward.

[Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Ghosts Season 3 Episode 1, “The Owl.”]

After a nine-month wait, we finally know which Woodstone ghost was “sucked off” at the end of Season 2. Sheila Carrasco’s Flower has moved on to the afterlife.

Now that the Ghosts Season 3 premiere episode, “The Owl,” has aired and one of the show’s biggest burning questions has been answered, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman took the time to discuss their experience crafting the first episode of the new seasons, and specifically why they came to the conclusion that Flower should be the first of the show’s main ghosts to move on.

As one might expect, we say “sucked off” a considerable amount of times in the video interview at the top of this article and Port used it as an opportunity to highlight that that’s a gem that came from the BBC original. “The ‘sucked off’ phrase came from the British show, and that was literally probably the only thing that they sent us that they were like, ‘You guys gotta use this. This is very good. You have our blessing.’”

Much to many fans’ delight, they indeed took it and ran with it, delivering loads of hilarious dialogue that address the idea. Yes, there are still many laughs to be had in “The Owl” as the ghosts process what it means to finally see one of their own “sucked off,” but there’s also a touching emotional undercurrent that’s heavily tied to what’s made Ghosts so special — the attachment the characters have to one another, and the attachment we, as an audience, have to them.

Why Flower Was the First Main Character to Get “Sucked Off” in ‘Ghosts'

As Port noted, they had more time than expected to settle on Flower as being the first of the main ghosts to get “sucked off” due to the five-month WGA strike in 2023. Here's how the development of that plot point progressed:

“We went down a number of different roads, some were more prominent ghosts and some were, you know, slightly more peripheral, but we wanted it to be, in the end, someone very consequential that had big ramifications for the ghosts and Sam and Jay in the house. She was definitely going to be someone we missed. I think that's what makes it hard and what makes it good.”

As tough as it is to see a favorite go, Port is right. If you’re going to take such a big narrative swing and essentially execute an idea that’s been teased since the very beginning of the series, it’s got to mean something. It’s got to mean something in the moment, and it also has to have a lasting impact on the other characters going forward.

The Rules for Why a Ghost Gets “Sucked Off” Are Not That Simple

As Wiseman explained, Flower “met a lot of qualifications” when figuring out if the time was right for her to go up.

“She met a lot of qualifications. You could say that for a few of the other ghosts as well, but she recently had some personal growth, you know, learning to want to be in a monogamous relationship with Thor. And then, as Joe hinted at, her absence created a lot of conflict. It creates, obviously, feelings for Thor. This was the person he loved most in the world and they're gone.”

Flower choosing to fully embrace her relationship with Thor (Devan Chandler Long) is a significant step forward for the character, one some might assume is the singular thing that gave her passage up. However, Wiseman went on to note that there’s no clear and strict list of boxes to tick. Yes, we do know up is good, down is bad, and there must be some lesson learned to head on up, but even with those parameters, there are many shades of gray in the system. He continued:

“When a ghost goes up on our show, it's a little complicated. Obviously Thor is upset, but some of the other ghosts are gonna be jealous and some of the other ghosts are gonna be curious about why. Every time a ghost goes up, we've sort of hinted that it might have something to do with personal growth and breakthroughs, but it's also mysterious as to when it happens. A lot of times, ghosts have big breakthroughs and they don't get sucked off. So we just thought Flower created a lot of good stories in the wake of her disappearing.”

‘Ghosts’ Showrunners Hint This Might Not Be the End for Flower

“The Owl” already confirms as much. Flower disappearing impacts the remaining characters in a number of ways. Thor is crushed, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) are jealous, Sam’s (Rose McIver) eager to help Thor through the grief while grieving herself, Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) figuring out how best to respect the heartbreak while also encouraging them to move on, and then some.

Clearly, there’s a lot to mine there going forward, but then the question becomes, will any of those future plot points involve Sheila Carrasco herself? If Flower is indeed “sucked off” — I’ll briefly mention what could be an outlandish thought later in this piece — could she still return to the show but in another form? Post teased:

“We love Sheila [Carrasco] and we love Flower, and it's gonna take a lot of twists and turns, and there's gonna be more to come.”

Wiseman also added:

“She was already dead. And, on our show, we've already shown ways where ghosts that have moved on, whether it's going up or going down, can still be in episodes. We also do flashbacks. Not saying we're doing any of this, but it's like, you know, just because someone is gone doesn't mean they're gone. So, yeah, that's all I'll say.”

Flower’s Disappearance Will Be a “Huge” Factor Throughout ‘Ghosts’ Season 3

Given Port and Wiseman don’t spell everything out precisely with Flower’s ascension, the theory wheels in my mind were bound to turn and, sure enough, there was one rather significant thought that crossed my mind while watching the episode. What if Flower wasn’t “sucked off” after all? Yes, she’s stuck on the property, but what if she wandered off? It isn’t hard to imagine a Season 3 finale that involves Flower stumbling back to the main house and acting like nothing happened.

While I am a big believer Port, Wiseman, and the Ghosts writing team can make just about anything work, I do fear such a pivot might be a bit too severe for highly invested fans. Can you imagine spending the majority of the season coming to terms with a main character moving on, only to find out she was never “sucked off” after all?

Yes, it’s a thought that crossed my mind, but it doesn’t seem to be the path Port and Wiseman are heading down. Port's emphasis on how Flower getting “sucked off” will influence the entirety of Season 3 via an exploration of grief seems to confirm as much.

“It's gonna be a huge driver of story, and because of the exploration of grief and also just what that means to everybody in the house, it's gonna lead to a number of other reveals, including how one of our other ghosts died.”

Looking for even more from Port and Wise on the Season 3 premiere of Ghosts? You can catch our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm EST on CBS and Paramount+.

