Obviously, when you watch the hit CBS sitcom, Ghosts, you need to be able to suspend disbelief. Of course, there's no logical reason that Sam (Rose McIver) would suddenly be able to see spirits after hitting her head, or that the ghosts can walk through walls but use the stairs instead of floating up through the ceiling. All of these aspects add up to make a fantastically silly (and always entertaining) show. But there is one element of the series that is a bit confusing (and that needs to be addressed in the show going forward).

How Do the Boundaries Work in 'Ghosts'?

From the very first episode of Ghosts, it has been established lore that these specific ghosts are all living in the Woodstone Mansion because this is the location of their death. The very different spirits from various generations are trapped together because they all met their maker in the same spot. Some new ghosts have been introduced over four seasons, such as Nigel (John Hartman), who was living in a shed on the grounds, and Patience (Mary Holland), who was actually living underneath the Woodstone property.

These ghosts are introduced because there is some permitted exploration of the nearby areas of land surrounding the mansion. But it has always been assumed that the ghosts can't truly leave the confines of the Woodstone property, and are merely stuck where they died. There has also been a recent focus on these physical boundaries because of Pete's (Richie Moriarty) newly discovered ghost power in Season 3. He can cross the property lines of Woodstone and travel wherever he pleases (inciting much jealousy from the other ghosts). But this plot twist has only brought up even more questions about how the ghost boundaries actually work.

There Are Some Inconsistencies in the 'Ghosts' Universe

Close

Most would assume that the spirits are simply stuck in the location where they died, and that consists of the Woodstone grounds. But ghosts like Thor (Devan Chandler Long) and Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) were alive when the Woodstone Mansion hadn't even been built yet. They were most likely living in tents or huts on the land. So, if Woodstone wasn't properly constructed yet, what keeps them tied to that specific site? Perhaps it works that they can't go too far away from the exact spot they were when they died, but there seems to be a gray area here. What's stopping Thor and Sasappis from roaming more freely in the area surrounding Woodstone? They likely would have explored much of that landscape while they were alive, but in the series, they're pretty much always just in the house or in the front yard of the estate itself.

And then the biggest inconsistency seems to be between Thor and his son, Bjorn (Christian Jadah). Bjorn has been stuck on the nearby Farnsby property for hundreds of years. The property is right across the way from Woodstone (close enough that the two can yell at each other from upstairs windows of each home). But how could the two be close enough to shout to one another from their respective estates, but not close enough that they could meet up? It's obviously funnier to have the two communicate this way, but it does open up a plot hole for the series. If there were no homes built at the time that Thor and Bjorn were roaming the earth, it stands to reason that they could cross paths today if they wished. How could there even be property lines dividing them if there were no properties back then?

The Ghosts writers need to do something to address this confusing element. Maybe the spirits have to explain to a new ghost how these boundaries actually work (like there is some kind of radius that limits them to the exact location where they died). Or perhaps they can elaborate on the idea of energy boundaries that vary from spirit to spirit, which could explain why some ghosts are only allowed to travel short distances (and would hint at why Thor and Bjorn can't meet in person). The ghosts should at least have a conversation about what they believe the boundaries are so that there's some clarity. Even if the Woodstone spirits just hint at the fact that they don't know why these limits exist (and perhaps a higher power is at play controlling them), it would tie up these loose ends that are frustrating for viewers.

New episodes of Ghosts air Thursday nights on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Seasons 2 Network CBS

