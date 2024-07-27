The Big Picture Mary Holland and Dean Norris join The Ghosts' cast for the upcoming season, adding new dynamics to Woodstone Mansion.

Holland will play the strict Puritan ghost Patience, while Norris will portray Sam's distant father, Frank, leading to awkward interactions.

The Ghosts SDCC panel featured cast members and producers discussing the show's upcoming season, promising more supernatural hilarity.

Woodstone Mansion is about to get a little more cozy as Ghosts announces two new guest stars. Today, during the show’s panel in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Mary Holland (Big Door Prize) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) will be joining the cast of the CBS series for its upcoming fourth season. As we learned just a few weeks ago, the spooky yet hilarious series will return just in time for the bewitching season, as audiences can expect to catch the season premiere on Thursday, October 17 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

So, who will the new additions be playing? Set in a recurring role, Holland will appear as the Puritan specter known as Patience, who made her grand debut in the Season 3 finale. Holland will put a face and personality to Patience, a character known for her strict and judgemental ways, traits that caused her village to turn against her back in the 1600s. Being so by the book that the Puritans couldn’t stand her tells us all we need to know about Holland’s character. Her spirit has been trapped on the grounds of Woodstone Manor for hundreds of years, but she has some beef to sort out with the Revolutionary War ghost Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), which led her to go above ground and pull him down with her in the Season 3 finale.

Joining the land of the living, Norris will join the cast of Ghost in a guest capacity as Sam’s (Rose McIver) dad, Frank. The father-daughter duo haven’t been close since Frank and Sam’s mom divorced when she was 10, so when Frank comes to visit with his newest girlfriend, Sam is not overly eager to see her dad. Playing it as cool as possible, Sam tries to hide her feelings of resentment but, when one of the ghosts pushes her to tell the truth, a reluctant Sam faces her father and pulls him in for an uncomfortable conversation.

In Case You Missed It, Here’s Who Was At The ‘Ghosts’ SDCC Panel

Hosted by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, the Ghosts panel was packed with the folks behind the faces of both the living and the dead. Included in the discussion were cast members Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect), Richie Moriarty (The Tick), Román Zaragoza (This Is Their Land), and Rebecca Wisocky (The Mentalist), as well as executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

Stay tuned to Collider as there’s much more to come from SDCC and catch up on Ghosts now streaming on Paramount+.

Ghosts (2019) Release Date April 15, 2019 Cast Charlotte Ritchie , Kiell Smith-Bynoe , Martha Howe-Douglas , Mathew Baynton , Simon Farnaby , Lolly Adefope , Laurence Rickard , Ben Willbond , Katy Wix , Jim Howick Seasons 5 Creator(s) Mathew Baynton , Simon Farnaby , Martha Howe-Douglas , Jim Howick , Laurence Rickard , Ben Willbond

