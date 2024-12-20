Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Ghosts, Season 2, Episode 8 & 9

Ghosts just aired its second Christmas special, and with the first ranking among the show's highest-rated episodes, "A Very Arondekar Christmas" had a lot to live up to. With Jay's parents, Champa (Sakina Jaffrey) and Mahesh (Bernard White) making their long-awaited debut, this year's special is all about family, while still featuring a beloved Christmas tradition — possession. Not one to rest on its laurels, Ghosts ups the ante with its second holiday possession by having not one, but two body swaps, an exorcism, and even a zombie. With all these holiday shenanigans, the show's living characters take center stage from the ghosts, with Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) in particular finally getting a full episode to truly shine.

Just as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay have put the finishing touches on everything they need to guarantee a perfect Christmas with Jay's family, their busted water heater quite literally puts a wrench in their plans. As the often endearingly clumsy homeowners attempt to fix the water heater in the mere minutes leading up to the arrival of their guests, Sam and Jay are zapped backward into Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) and Pete (Richie Moriarty) respectively. For the first part of "A Very Arondekar Christmas" both McIver and Ambudkar give a masterclass on switching between the two characters inhabiting their bodies. While McIver knocks her Nancy impression out of the park, the true star of the holiday special is Ambudkar as he becomes the heart and soul of almost every plotline in the episodes.

Utkarsh Ambudkar Steps Out of the Straight Man Comedy Trope and Into the Spotlight

If you've been watching Ghosts for any length of time, you'll know that it's an ensemble series with a rather large cast for a 22-minute sitcom. The show generally does an admirable job of balancing the story arcs of ten main characters, with each character occasionally taking a back seat to let the others shine. However, as the "Straight Man" to eight eccentric ghosts and his kooky wife, Jay rarely gets to be the center of attention. Now, he's certainly had some stand-out moments throughout the series and has been a valued part of the ensemble since its inception — one of the earliest, and most beloved, episodes sees Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) possess Jay and Ambudkar's performance in that episode is still widely (and rightfully) lauded four seasons later. From his endless collection of ghost lore to his unconditional love for Sam and their haunted little family, Jay is one of the best characters on the show, and his turn at the heart of "A Very Arondekar Christmas" is a welcome — and long overdue — holiday treat.

With so much going on, Jay's, and by extension Ambudkar's turn in the spotlight picks up toward the end of the first episode and carries through to land two-thirds of the special's emotional arcs in the second. Because Pete can leave the property, expelling him from Jay's body by passing through the ghost boundary is off the table. Unluckily for Jay, their next best option is an exorcism that accidentally expels his spirit from his body, leaving Pete in charge of his corporeal form. With this twist, Ambudkar gets to play both the ghostly form of his own character while also channeling his inner Richie Moriarty as Pete hijacks Jay's body for his own holiday adventure.

Though the episode takes both characters away from each other — likely for the sake of VFX in addition to the story — the two narrative arcs beautifully mirror each other as Pete attempts to take in one last special moment with his family while Jay fights to be seen by his (while invisible). As two different characters with separate emotional arcs, Ambudkar has a lot of heavy lifting to do in the space of just over half an hour, and he does so with ease. His performance as Pete is almost uncanny, not just in the episode's lighter, joke-laced moments, but particularly in the episode's first emotional climax, as Pete (as Jay) gets to hug his daughter for the first time in 40 years. One of the highlights of the first half of Season 4 has been how evident it is on-screen how close the cast is behind the scenes, and the way Ambudkar can capture the mannerisms of his co-star through a range of emotions is a prime example of that.

Jay’s Ghostly Encounter Reveals a Heartfelt Truth About His Father

Meanwhile, Ghost-Jay gets to carry off his weighty storyline as his temporary spectral form grants him an all-access pass to what his parents truly think about him. Both are difficult to impress in their own ways, but Mahesh in particular, continually insists Jay give up on his silly (read: unreliable) dream of owning a restaurant and going into a more stable field like engineering. When the ghosts invite Jay to spy on his parents with the irresistible knowledge that they're talking about him, he can't help but give in. Overhearing what every child wants to hear when eavesdropping on their parents, Jay learns that his father actually thinks he's the best cook he's ever known. However, he won't tell Jay this to his face as he's worried that the restaurant is too risky, and he doesn't want to see his son struggle.

Ambudkar brings the whole episode home as, after he's back in his body, Jay reveals that he's naming the restaurant after his father. Jay explains that the very point of the restaurant, down to the menu, is to celebrate the risks that make life worth living and to honor Mahesh's legacy of making Jay's dream possible in the first place. Putting father and son on more equal footing, Ambudkar delivers the moment with the perfect level of sincerity to bring a tear to your eye for the second time in 20 minutes. After three years of playing through punchlines and putting up with shenanigans he can't even see, it's a thrill to see both Ambudkar and his character get to lead the audience on an emotional rollercoaster through "A Very Arondekar Christmas."

Jay Finally Gets To Meet the Ghosts This Christmas