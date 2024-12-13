Ghosts is bringing a double dose of Christmas cheer with the show's upcoming 1-hour long holiday special and CBS has teamed up with Collider to give you an exclusive preview of "A Very Arondekar Chrismas." It was announced earlier this year that, with a full season back on the docket, not only would Ghosts Season 4 feature another Christmas special, but the episodes would herald the long awaited arrival of Jay's parents, Champa and Mahesh, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Snowpiercer) and Bernard White (Beef).

The creatives behind Ghosts have also been teasing audiences with the promise of a double possession, and now it's time to find out who's possessing who! In our exclusive trailer, Thor (Devan Chandler Long) has certainly changed his tune about the holiday after possessing Sam in the previous Christmas special, but he's not jumping back into a living anytime soon. When Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) go to tinker with the troublesome water heater ahead of the arrival of his parents, the young B&B owners are zapped back into basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) and pinecone trooper Pete (Richie Moriarty), respectively. Chaos ensues as Sam and Jay struggle to keep their rowdy spirits under control in front of the whole Arondekar family. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) teases a new Christmas tradition with...an exorcism?!

What To Expect From 'Ghosts' Season 4

With next week's "Ghostsmas" special and beyond, there's a lot to look forward to for Ghosts fans in Season 4. At SDCC we learned that Jay will get to see the ghosts for the first time at some point, and audiences are eager to see how that changes the dynamics at Woodstone. We also know that series star Rose McIver is set to direct an upcoming episode with a "Pete-centric" plot, and the series has cast Nat Faxon to play Isaac's rival, Alexander Hamilton, in an early 2025 episode. Further, Rebecca Wisocky recently confirmed that we'll finally learn Hetty's ghost power in Season 4, telling Tell-Tale TV, "We will learn Hetty’s ghost power this season. [...] You’re going to learn a few things about her backstory that will shock.”

Get on Santa's Nice List With Epic "Ghostsmas" Sweepstakes

During the Christmas special on December 19, viewers watching on CBS will be able to enter a chilling sweepstake. While the episode is airing, a QR code will appear, giving fans a chance to win a nearly 7 foot wide, 23” deep Liquid Death x Yeti casket cooler that will keep your beverages cold for "eternity" — or at least until you get sucked off!

"A Very Arondekar Christmas" airs on December 19 at 8 PM ET on CBS, check out our exclusive trailer above. Ghosts Season 4 will return on January 30, and you can stream previous episodes on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Seasons 2 Character(s) Samantha Arondekar , Jay Arondekar , Isaac Higgintoot , Alberta Haynes , Pete Martino , Trevor Lefkowitz , Hetty Woodstone , Thorfinn , Sasappis , Flower , Nigel Chessum , Nancy Network CBS Streaming Service(s) MAX Expand

