From Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) fun-loving sister Bela (Punam Patel) to crass but loveable basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), Ghosts has a handful of recurring characters that can practically guarantee a home run episode. One such character is Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) evil ex-husband Elias (Matt Walsh), another Gilded Age ghost who has quite literally been to Hell and back. Introduced in Season 1's "The Vault," Elias is as much a menace at Woodstone in his death as he was in life. With his ghost power allowing him to make living characters horny, there's no shortage of chaos to be had when Elias shows up. In Season 2, he returns in an attempt to get Hetty to free him from Hell by trying to take Pete back with him unless she forgives him for his many, many misdeeds.

Now in Season 4, we're set to get another visit from the underworld as Elias somehow manages to escape the confines of Hell for a second time. Late last year, the cast posted photos and videos on their social media accounts revealing that Walsh was on set again for an upcoming episode. While speaking with Collider recently, Rebecca Wisocky spoke about what it was like to act with Walsh again, having only lovely things to say about the actor despite Hetty's disdain for Elias.

"I don't know if I can tease anything so specific. I'll just say that someone needs to figure out how to put a lock on the gates to hell because he comes back entirely too often. [That’s Hetty’s opinion.] My opinion is that I'm delighted when he comes back because he's so much fun and he's so funny and game and talented, so we had a blast with him. I think people will be surprised that he's got more tricks up his sleeve."

Will Hetty Find Love in the Afterlife on 'Ghosts'?

While Hetty and Elias' marriage sounds like it was miserable, Hetty's become something of a romantic — or a "horned up housewife," at the very least — in her afterlife. After her sexual awakening in Season 2, Hetty hooked up with Woodstone's resident frat bro ghost Trevor (Asher Grodman) with the show, and the audience, realizing the pair have a lot more in common than one might think. During our conversation, Wisocky noted that she felt "personally gratified that there are so many H-Money/Tretty shippers out there who are so invested in their relationship." She went on to tease that fans of the unlikely duo "will not be disappointed this season, I'll say that. There are some surprising twists for H-Money this year."

We'll have to tune in on CBS to find out how Elias has managed to get back to Woodstone. Ghosts Season 4 returns on January 30. In the meantime, stay tuned for the rest of our conversation with Wisocky and check out past episodes of Ghosts on Paramount+.

