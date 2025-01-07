As we emerge from the winter holidays and into the new year, we eagerly await the return of all our favorite network shows. In just a few weeks, CBS' Thursday night lineup returns on January 30 with brand new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Elsbeth, Matlock, and my personal favorite, Ghosts. Ahead of midseason premiere day, CBS has released new images and an episode synopsis for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 10, titled "The Not-So-Silent Partner." In the episode, "Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are forced to cover when Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) demands to meet the silent investor in Jay’s restaurant who has been holding up construction."

Naturally, Mark cannot meet their silent partner since he just so happens to be one of the ghosts. In an attempt to cover up the secret that Sam can see ghosts and has been getting all of their outlandish construction requests from an invisible dead guy (Brandon Scott Jones' Isaac), it looks like Jay may be calling upon a familiar face — Jessie Ennis' Kelsey appears in one of the images. When we last saw Kelsey she was attempting to help Sam and Jay's shady lawyer Dan bamboozle them out of the mansion in the Season 2 finale, so it's safe to say she owes them a favor.

Meanwhile, in what seems like the episode's secondary storyline, it appears that Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) gets some interesting news from something Sam has pulled up on her computer. While what exactly it is that she's learning is still being kept under wraps, Hetty looks curious while on-lookers Pete (Richie Moriarty), Trevor (Asher Grodman), and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) all look shocked and delighted by the revelation.

What To Expect From the Rest of 'Ghosts' Season 4