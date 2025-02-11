We're just a few days away from a new episode of Ghosts on CBS and ahead of the new Flower-centric installment, the network has released a trio of delightful sneak peeks. Titled "It's the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?," Ghosts Season 4, Episode 12, sees Jay on the brink of opening his new restaurant on the property — if Flower doesn't stop him first. According to the episode's synopsis and the teaser for the upcoming episode, everyone's favorite hippie and former cult member Flower (Sheila Carrasco) decides to intervene when she realizes the restaurant is set to open on the day her cult leader predicted the world would end.

In the first of the new sneak peeks, we see Jay introducing the new restaurant staff, featuring some new characters who seem to be inspired by our resident ghosts and the chefs from The Bear. Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) reveals the restaurant will be opening on the day this episode airs in reality, a date that sounds eerily familiar to Flower. In the next clip, Trevor (Asher Grodman) is flexing his power as Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) money manager by determining who gets to sit at the very exclusive ghost table on opening night. When Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) refuses to grovel at Trevor for what she perceives to be her rightful place at the table, he takes no small amount of pleasure in banning her from the open seats entirely. The scene is a near-perfect role reversal from one of the show's earliest episodes when Hetty refuses to let Trevor attend the first dinner party thrown at Woodstone after Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay move in. My how the tables have turned!

Finally, a third sneak peek sees Hetty hatch a plan to sneak back into the opening night event by tricking Isaac into giving her his place. Has she managed to outsmart her favorite foe, or will Trevor still find a way to keep her from the table? We'll have to tune in on Thursday to find out.

'Ghosts' Season 4 Sees Rose McIver Jump Behind the Camera Soon

Following next week's episode, series star Rose McIver will make her directorial debut on the series with "Ghostfellas," a Pete (Richie Moriarty) episode that sees Jay land in hot water with a local restaurateur when he uses one of Pete's recipes on the menu. Speaking to Collider recently, Wisocky had nothing but praise for McIver's turn in the director's chair, saying "Well, I love Rose McIver. I think she's a wonderful, generous leader. She got to direct an episode this season, and she just crushed it. She did an amazing job. It's going to be such a good episode."

Check out the sneak peeks above and tune in to see how it all plays out on Ghost on CBS at 5:30 PM ET this Thursday. Previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.