After such a dramatic pre-Valentine’s episode, "It's the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?," CBS’ Ghosts returns in less than twenty-four hours with an even more engrossing episode. “Ghostfellas” airs on Thursday, February 20, and in it, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) angers a local restaurateur when he uses a recipe at his restaurant that was given to him by Pete (Richie Moriarty), according to the episode’s synopsis.

In addition to the logline, the network has dropped not one, but two sneak peeks, giving fans a brief glimpse of the chaos ahead in “Ghostfellas.” In the first sneak peek which you can watch above, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Trevor (Asher Grodman), who formed an alliance in last week’s episode after addressing their breakup, are seen having a conversation about their next scheme, ultimately leading up to the subject of Flower (Sheila Carrasco). Hetty begins, “Trevor, I think we should discuss next steps for our new power friends alliance,” and her ex replies, “Right. The thing we team up to manipulate the others for our mutual benefit.”

Apparently, the first project on Hetty’s list is to get Flower out of her room, as the perma-fried ghost's constant babbling is starting to wear on her. Too bad Trevor believes it’s more of a Hetty problem. Amid the discussion, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) come along, interrupting, with the former asking, “And what are you two talking about?” Of course, the exes don’t tell the truth, causing Isaac and Alberta to believe the duo may be romantically involved — again — which Isaac dreads as he likens the potential reunion to the Sugar Act. The Sugar Act was passed by Great Britain to tax sugar and other goods to pay for the Seven Years' War and, as Alberta sarcastically remarks, was approved in a really difficult era for “white male landowners.”

Jay Has Some Interesting Recipe Plans for His Restaurant in ‘Ghosts’ Season 4

Unlike the first sneak peek, the second focuses on Jay’s efforts toward his restaurant, Mahesh, whose opening Flower tried to sabotage in the previous episode. The clip opens with the restaurateur preparing a tasty-looking dish with directions from Pete and Sass (Román Zaragoza) through Sam (Rose McIver). Sass clearly approves of the aroma, saying, “It feels wrong, but it smells so right.”

The melodramatic Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) then walks in, asking what’s going on, prompting Sam to reveal Jay’s intentions to prepare Pete’s legendary Arrabiata sauce. Immediately, Pete goes on about what the sauce represents before Jay expresses his desire to make different dishes to honor each ghost, adding each to his restaurant’s menu. Unsurprisingly, Thor pitches an absurd (but funny) dish, while Pete is not so sure about putting his family recipe on the menu until he changes his mind.

Ghosts returns with "Ghostfellas" tomorrow at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.