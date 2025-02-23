Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Ghosts Season 4.

As Trevor (Asher Grodman), and now Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), once quoted from Annie Hall: “A relationship is like a shark, it must move forward, or it dies.” After 20 episodes of stolen glances and double entendres, their relationship is finally moving forward again. While Ghosts saw many of the resident spirits at Woodstone pairing up in Season 2, only Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) managed to maintain a lasting connection. Meanwhile, Nigel (John Hartman) and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) called off their wedding after realizing they moved too fast. The two have since come to a peaceful resolution and have chosen to stay friends, but Hetty and Trevor’s relationship had been stuck in limbo following an abrupt ending in Season 3. That is until last week!

Their initial hookup in Season 2 was the culmination of simmering sexual tension, but soon their unexpected chemistry made Hetty and Trevor one of the show's most compelling dynamics, with fans eager to see more from the diabolical duo. While on the surface it may seem like a pantless frat bro and an uptight gilded age lady have little in common, under closer examination it becomes surprisingly clear how well Hetty and Trevor's jagged edges fit against each other. In many ways, their relationship served to deepen both characters: Hetty’s sexual awakening helped her learn to be vulnerable, while Trevor began standing up for himself and loosening his grip on the living world. After a blunt breakup at the start of Season 3, Ghosts is now slowly stitching them back together in a delicious slow-burn dynamic.

Hetty and Trevor Take the Next Step in Their Relationship