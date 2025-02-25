Fans are without a doubt about to have the best laugh of the week with the next Ghosts episode airing this Thursday. Titled "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle," we will see Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) become fixated on the success of a fellow chef, while Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) serves up a cautionary tale about his own rivalry with one Alexander Hamilton (Nat Faxon). As expected, CBS has dropped a couple of sneak peeks from the upcoming episode, teasing the exciting drama and hilarious affair ahead.

Alexander is that one archenemy, Isaac, can’t seem to get over in Ghosts, which is apparent in one of the recently released clips from the sitcom’s next episode. The video shows a not-so-memorable encounter between the duo that Isaac will eventually unpack later in the episode, as he hinted as much in another sneak peek. Unlike the former, the video centers on the troubles Jay is experiencing with his new restaurant, particularly the lack of customers. To top it off, Pete (Richie Moriarty) can’t find any bright side to the situation, which is a rarity.

Jay is stumped about his restaurant's problems, prompting him to compare himself to a fellow chef as he points out to Sam (Rose McIver), "I don't get it. I’m serving great food. Meanwhile, Connor’s (from Jay’s culinary school, whom he hates) place is packed every night." Isaac quickly compares the situation to his tragic tale about “how an obsession with a nemesis can derail one’s own promising career.” He obviously means Alexander, who apparently ruined his chance to become someone history remembers by wearing the exact ruffle he reserved at Henry’s haberdashery to the same exclusive event they both attended.

Elias Woodstone Returns From Hell in Another 'Ghosts' Episode

While Isaac and Jay worry about their individual issues, Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns from hell with a limited-time offer for the ghosts. As seen in the sneak peek, he appears out of the blue, scaring the sh*t out of Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Trevor (Asher Grodman), who had just finished watching a show.

For those wondering about what exactly he wants, it appears that Elias, who is one soul shy of a big promotion in Hell, comes with an opportunity for fellow ghosts, which is the chance to join him on the management track in Hell. But, they have to commit their souls to eternal damnation, and to refuse is to risk an eternity of pain and suffering. As convincing as he sounds, Alberta gives him a resounding no, urging him to go to spread his gospel to other ghosts.

The next episode of Ghosts airs on February 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out the latest sneak peeks from the show above.