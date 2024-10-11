Ghosts is about to return to CBS, meaning that audiences will dive back into how Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Amdubkar) have to live alongside the dead people of their house. The third episode of the upcoming fourth season will be titled “Halloween 4: The Witch”, and it will feature Patience (Mary Holland) putting Sam on a witch trial. The episode will arrive right on time for Halloween. It will be aired on CBS on October 31, placing it in the middle of the spooky celebration. The episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ the following day.

The new image for the upcoming episode of Ghosts shows Sam ready for action in what will surely be a hilarious celebration of the heart of the series. It's not common for a scary comedy to have the opportunity to air an episode during Halloween. Even though the show has been running for three years, this is the first time an episode of Ghosts will premiere on October 31. “Halloween 4: The Witch” will be directed by Katie Locke O’Brien. The filmmaker has directed various episodes of Sam's story in the past, making her the perfect choice to tackle this very special chapter.

Ghosts introduced Jay and Sam as a lovely couple who wanted to start a new life in their home. Unfortunately for them, the house was infested with the ghosts of the people who had passed away in the property over the years. The only way to set them free was by helping them to move on. After a close encounter with death, Sam was the only one capable of seeing the spirits. This version of the story was based on the BBC television show of the same name.

The Many Guests Stars of 'Ghosts'

Ever since the series premiered on television, Ghosts has been known for the notable guest stars that make their way to Jay and Sam's lives. Previous seasons of the comedy featured Jon Glaser and Matt Wash in guest roles. But the upcoming fourth season will raise the stakes for the CBS program. Dean Norris will star as Sam's father in upcoming episodes. The actor is famous for his role as Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad, the acclaimed drama about a high school teacher who becomes a drug dealer in order to pay

You can check out the new image from the upcoming episode of Ghosts below, before the series returns to CBS on October 17:

