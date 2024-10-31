Ahead of tonight's spooky new Halloween special, Ghosts has just revealed new images for the next two episodes — and we may finally get that long-awaited musical episode. Back in April, several members of the cast stopped by the Library of Congress in DC for a special event screening followed by a Q&A. Collider's Maggie Lovitt was able to attend the event and speak with stars Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, and Román Zaragoza after they toured a curated collection themed around each of their characters from the series. During their wide-ranging conversations, the cast all seemed to agree on one thing —Ghosts needs a musical episode.

In chatting about their wishlists for the show, Wisocky mentioned, "I mean, we should definitely do a musical episode," to which Grodman excitedly responded, "I would love a musical episode [...] a musical episode would be really fun." Later Moriarty also noted that "We bring [doing a musical] up to our showrunners all the time." And now it seems like they may finally be getting their wish. New images and an episode synopsis for Season 4, Episode 5, "A Star Is Dead" reveal that Woodstone will be playing host to a community theater production, and the house's most musically inclined ghost, Alberta, will be helping Sam (Rose McIver) with her audition.

"Alberta offers to help Sam prepare for an audition for a community theater production. Also, Sass finds a new reason to interfere in Jay’s dreams."

The title of the episode appears to be a riff on A Star Is Born and the Season 4 opening credits feature a playbill that looks quite similar to the one for Anything Goes. We'll have to wait a couple of weeks to see if our musical dreams are coming true as "A Star Is Dead" airs on November 14.

Next Week, Trevor Ghost-Bosses Too Close to the Sun