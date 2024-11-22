it's time for a field trip with Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar! A fresh batch of images was just released for the upcoming return of Ghosts Season 4 following a brief break. Episode 6 is set to air in just under two weeks, and it'll see Sam and Jay step out of the Woodstone B&B to go do some digging for some first-hand information on Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones). Titled "The Primary Source," it'll follow the couple on the path to finding the diary of everyone's favorite Revolutionary War veteran to help with Sam's biography of him after her publisher requests source material. The only problem is that he claims he hid it while he was alive, making the search all the more difficult.

Judging from the images, the hunt for the diary will bear fruit as Sam and Jay uncover the musty old book buried in the dirt after venturing out with Pete (Ritchie Moriarty). The Arondekars are looking mighty excited about the development, as is Isaac, considering he's present while Sam combs through its contents and presents it. There isn't much else to glean from the stills, but everyone is gathered for the occasion when the couple brings the book home. This promises to be a big episode for both Sam and Isaac as they delve into everything he recounted from his time on the battlefield and beyond.

Since its premiere carried on from that big Season 3 finale cliffhanger, Ghosts Season 4 has already been packed with big developments and twists. The change fans have been most excited to see, however, is that Jay will finally get to see his ghostly housemates after years of relying on Sam for translation. After showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman first revealed the major change at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast opened up about how the dynamic will shift with however Jay unlocks his new ability. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff during New York Comic-Con, the cast shared their thoughts on the long-awaited moment, with Sheila Carrasco highlighting Ambudkar's performance imagining Jay's unique reaction to each of the spirits. "It's really cool to see how he interpreted Jay seeing the ghosts for the first time, and how specific it was to each of us in a way," she said.

'Ghosts' Season 4 Is Preparing for Christmas With an Hour-long Special