Ghosts won't be back on our screens for a little while longer, but that hasn't stopped CBS from previewing the next two episodes of the hit comedy. Season 4 is slated to return from its short break on December 5 with the field trip episode, "The Primary Source," centering on Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) diary. After that, however, the Arondekars will have a few neighbor problems to deal with in Episode 7, titled "Sad Farnsby." A new set of images coupled with plot details tease what Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Sam (Rose McIver) are about to deal with, while Isaac and Nigel (John Hartman) sort out an unexpected piece of fallout from their wedding.

Episode 7 will primarily see Sam and Jay tangle with their next door neighbors, the Farnsbys, after Sam inadvertantly creates a rift between them. Their separation leaves Henry Farnsby (Mark Linn-Baker) with no choice but to stay in the Woodstone B&B until they can work things out, bringing a little extra chaos into the Arondekars' lives. In the meantime, Isaac and Nigel receive a belated wedding gift, which doesn't go over well since Isaac called off the ceremony in the Season 3 finale. Its arrival causes a scuffle between the two over who gets possession of it.

Tensions are running a bit high in the stills shared, as Henry enters the Woodstone looking quite miserable while holding his belongings. Whatever happens between the couple, it's clear that Margaret (Kathryn Greenwood) is furious with her husband and eager to send him packing for a while. The whole situation seems to put increased pressure on the Arondekars too, as they're stuck dealing with the fallout. Isaac and Nigel's story looks to be a little more light-hearted though. The item they're fighting over appears to be a dinosaur-shaped bed for kids five and older and the petty squabbling appears to give way to some actual heart-to-heart discussion to work things out, assuming Nigel stops ignoring what Isaac says and Isaac can continue striving to be a better person.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Ghosts' Season 4?