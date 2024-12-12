Next Thursday will surely be a day to never be forgotten as the Ghosts Christmas special episodes will finally arrive after keeping fans in suspense for weeks. “A Very Arondekar Christmas” Parts 1 and 2 will air back-to-back on CBS on Thursday, December 19, and will introduce Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) difficult parents Champa (Sakina Jaffrey) and Mahesh (Bernard White). While little to no details have been revealed about what’s in store for the show’s beloved characters, CBS has unveiled a series of photos from the holiday episodes via TV Insider, giving fans a look at the new characters as well as the old ones.

Besides the pictures, Rose McIver, who portrays Sam in Ghosts, teased that viewers will see “different sides of Sam and Jay’s personalities” in the upcoming festive episodes. Unfortunately, the actress couldn’t divulge much, but she added that fans will also begin to “understand a lot more about Jay’s family” with the possibility of Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) family getting involved. Ghosts Season 4, Episodes 8 and 9 are teased as such, “A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad, difficult-to-impress mum and sister Bela.”

Speaking of the new Ghosts photos, Sam and Jay are featured in almost all; one shows the duo assessing the water heater in the basement as Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), Pete, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) look on. The couple looks concerned about the heater in another image, but they put on smiling faces to welcome Jay’s parents. Of course, the ghosts are also there to greet the guests. Check out the images below!

A “Double Possession” Is Coming Up in ‘Ghosts’ Holiday Episodes