Fans can look forward to more Ghosts content next week at San Diego Comic Con, with stars from the show attending a panel hosted by Collider's Perri Nemiroff.

Season 4 of Ghosts will continue to unravel the mysteries left by Season 3's cliffhanger.

Fans of Ghosts should fear not, as the popular CBS comedy has commenced filming for Season 4. Cast member Asher Grodman has taken to his Instagram to post a fun photo of the cast, all donned in costume and eager to work on the comedy's fourth season. Ghosts, which premiered on CBS in the fall of 2021 and is an adaptation of a British comedy of the same name, returns on Thursday, October 17.

While this photo serves as a great omen for Ghosts's return this fall, fans may have more to get excited about next week during the comedy's San Diego Comic Con panel. Several stars of the series, such as Utkarsh Ambudkar and Richie Moriarty, will be in attendance for the Saturday morning panel. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff will be moderating the discussion. CBS has also lined up panels for Star Trek: Prodigy and their upcoming animated reboot of the early-2000s sitcom Everybody Hates Chris.

The wait for more Ghosts has been a long time coming for fans, who have likely become accustomed to its season-ending cliffhangers. The end of Season 3 was no different, with the fate of Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) the biggest question left unanswered. Patience, a Puritan ghost, rose from the grounds of the Woodstone estate to capture Isaac, who failed to save her hundreds of years ago. His fate, and what exact kind of revenge Patience has in store, will surely be revealed in the season's opening episodes.

What Is 'Ghosts' About?

An adaptation of a British comedy, Ghosts follows Jay (Ambudkar) and Samantha (Rose McIver) Arondekar, a married couple who inherit the beautiful Woodstone home from Samantha's aunt. The couple soon discovers that several ghosts from various points in history who died on the property still inhabit the home. The kicker of all of this is that Samantha, who had a recent near-death experience, is able to see the ghosts, while Jay is not. The original British series, and the American version, have proven to be big successes, resulting in the recent announcement of a German adaptation.

Where Can I Stream 'Ghosts?'

Like the majority of CBS properties, Ghosts is available to stream on Paramount+. The streamer currently has the show's first three seasons. New episodes of Season 4 will premiere on the service the day after they air. This holds true for other CBS comedies, such as The Neighborhood. On live television this season, Ghosts will be preceded by a new comedy, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, a spin-off of the popular Young Sheldon series.

Ghosts returns to CBS on October 17. You can catch the first three seasons on Paramount+. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for all the latest for Season 4!

Ghosts (US)

A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series.

