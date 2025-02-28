Ghosts just aired yet another delightful episode on CBS, with "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle" finally shedding light on the long-standing beef Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) has with his fellow Founding Father. In addition to the hilarious flashbacks, the episode also featured the brief return of Matt Walsh's Elias, the only spirit the show's ever sent to hell. Though the storyline is short, it leaves us all on a major cliffhanger as Elias flexes his new demon powers to try and trick Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) into making a deal with the devil.

I recently caught up with Brandon Scott Jones to discuss his big flashback episode and made sure to ask about that ending, knowing Sam (Rose McIver) perhaps dropped the ball a little on relaying Isaac's message to not get caught up in a petty rivalry. When asked if that moment will come back, Jones told Collider:

"I think you're absolutely right. I think it does come back in a big way. I think even if it feels like we get away from it for a little bit, trust that it is a seed that has been planted and watered. It's definitely going to come back and, no pun intended, haunt us like that."

What To Expect From the 'Ghosts' Season 4 Finale

Image via CBS

Later in our conversation, I asked Jones about the Season 4 finale, following up on his co-star Rose McIver's "jam-packed" tease from last week. Jones agreed that the finale is as jam-packed as McIver promised, revealing that we'll even get to see the return of everyone's favorite Puritan, Patience (Mary Holland). He also hinted that tonight's cliffhanger may be the finale's main event. Jones revealed:

"Yes. I'm gonna I'm going to give it to you. We will see Patience again. I think it's in the finale, but I know that she comes in and she wreaks havoc right towards the end of the season. I will say that maybe a seed that was planted in today's episode comes back to, again, haunt us. So, it is a jam-packed season finale we are marching towards. It's going to be tough, but a lot of things convalesce. It's wild. It'll be something."

Will Patience bring the mysterious "others" with her when she returns from the dirt? Will Elias get his hands on Jay's soul? We'll have to keep tuning in to find out, but if McIver and Jones' comments are anything to go by, we are in for a thrilling end to this delightful season.

New episodes of Ghosts air every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 PM ET. You can watch previous episodes on Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Jones.