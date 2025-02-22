Ghosts Season 4 is still quite far from over with nine episodes still set to air this spring. However, with the series wrapping production on those episodes late last week, I made sure to ask series star Rose McIver about what we can expect from the end of the season when we sat down to chat about her directorial debut, "Ghostfellas." While McIver couldn't go into too much detail for the sake of spoilers, she was able to offer a tantalizing tease from the finale script with it so fresh in her mind from filming. She told Collider:

"Well, I'll give you one sentence that I read in the script that lept out at me: 'We see a who's who of ghostdom.' So we get a lot of familiar faces. There's a lot of people coming out from all different sort of pockets of the house and the property, and it's jam-packed."

With this in mind and the security of a double-season renewal, we can likely expect the Ghosts Season 4 finale to be one for the books. The series has never shied away from leaving us on a cliffhanger, with Season 2 ending with someone getting sucked off and Season 3 seeing Isaac yanked into the dirt. As Season 4 goes out with a bang, we can likely expect to see the return of Patience — and maybe even the mysterious "others" — as well as the recurring basement ghosts, the Brits from the shed, cranky teenager Stephanie, and perhaps even Crash, the headless wonder.

Another Familiar Face Returns to 'Ghosts' Next Week

Image via Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Before we jump into that jam-packed finale though, we can expect to see another familiar face next week when Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) evil ex-husband Elias (Matt Walsh) returns from hell with a limited-time offer for the ghosts. When I spoke with Wisocky earlier this season about what to expect from Walsh's latest guest appearance, she revealed he has "more tricks up his sleeve," saying:

"Someone needs to figure out how to put a lock on the gates to hell because he comes back entirely too often. [That's Hetty's opinion.] My opinion is that I'm delighted when he comes back because he's so much fun and he's so funny and game and talented, so we had a blast with him. I think people will be surprised that he's got more tricks up his sleeve."

Walsh won't be the only guest star appearing next week either; Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death) will appear as Alexander Hamilton in an exciting flashback storyline explaining why Isaac hates the founding father so much. New episodes of Ghosts air on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Stream previous episodes on Paramount+ and stay tuned at Collider for more from our chat with McIver.