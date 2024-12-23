Despite being set in the here and now, Ghosts has about 1,000 years' worth of history at its storytelling disposal. With eight central characters who each passed away during vastly different periods in history, the series has a near-overwhelming amount of possibilities for what it can do with flashbacks. This is a tool that the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman series has used quite effectively throughout its four seasons with glimpses into the past both big and small.

In the Season 4 Christmas two-part episode titled "A Very Arondekar Christmas," we see how the two oldest ghosts in the house first met. It's a brief scene, only consisting of a couple of lines, spoken in a simple outdoor location, but it's one of the best moments in the episode, effectively communicating the weight and significance of a 500-year-long friendship. While Season 4 is not without flashbacks — we saw two more lighthearted joke-based moments with Patience (Mary Holland) and Sam (Rose McIver) — the scene between Thor (Devan Chandler Long) and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) is so well-executed that our desire for more flashbacks in the series is now at an all-time high.

Why Flashbacks Have Been So Effective in 'Ghosts'

Image via CBS

Now it's understandable that series showrunners Port and Wiseman likely don't want a flashback in every episode, so when they do show us the past, the scenes don't lose their luster. However, just ahead of the halfway point of Season 4, it seems as though flashbacks are more of a rarity than they have been in past seasons. While there's still plenty of time to prove this wrong with 13 episodes left to air in 2025, it feels like a missed opportunity for Ghosts to use flashbacks so sparingly when there's so much history for the show to dig into and used to inform its present-day storylines.

This is a device that Ghosts has used extremely well in the past, with a certain degree of frequency with various lengths and tones. Scenes like Thor and Sass' first meeting, while brief, can go a long way in coloring in the finer details of the show by adding depth and dimension to the ghosts and their relationships with each other. In "A Very Arondekar Christmas," Thor breaks Sass' trust by telling Flower (Sheila Carrasco) a secret he'd kept for 500 years. In showing us their first meeting, in which Thor reaches out to a newly dead Sass, speaking Lenape, the history of their friendship becomes more tangible.

Has 'Ghosts' Cut Back on Flashbacks?

Image via CBS

Little moments like Flower's last one-on-one date in "A Date to Remember," the reveal that Thor used to sing to Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) when she was a child in "Alberta's Fan," and Sass' conversation with his father in "Ghostwriter" enrich these characters both quickly and effectively. Lighter more comedic flashes, like Trevor (Asher Grodman) playing video games with his younger sibling in "Hello Brother," the scene where Flower robs a bank in "Flower's Article," and Thor mistakenly giving Hetty's son a sign in "The Family Business," add just as much richness to the characters with their levity.

These brief glimpses do a lot when it comes to fleshing out the characters, and they're a great tool that can and should be used with more frequency to show, rather than tell, the audience about the rich history these characters share. That being said, when Ghosts goes all out on a flashback-heavy story, they deliver some of the best episodes in the entire series. These episodes seem to be primarily used for the ghosts' death reveals, but present a much broader opportunity to enrich the relationships the ghosts have been building with each other for over 100 years before Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) moved in.

In Season 1, "Trevor's Pants" intermixes flashbacks with the present story, showing what really happened the night Trevor died. The reveal that Trevor is pantsless not through an epic sex act, but a moment of genuine kindness, completely alters the audience's perception of him up to that point and adds a delicious complexity to his frat bro persona. In Season 2, "Whodunnit" takes us back to the night Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) died at a grand New Year's Eve party at the mansion. With five ghosts already dead before her we get not just a look at Alberta's final night, but how the ghosts moved through the house unseen and unable to affect change in the living world before Sam's arrival.

Season 3 delivered another outstanding episode with, "Holes are Bad" revealing the circumstances that pushed Hetty to commit suicide, bringing her to a moment of catharsis after she reveals the secret of her death to the other ghosts to save Flower, and again, altering our perception of her character up to that point. With the ghosts building friendships with each other over hundreds of years, these big flashback episodes could be used for much more beyond the end of life.

'Ghosts' Has 1000 Years of History at Its Disposal

Close

With most of the show taking place in the present, it's easy to forget sometimes that the ghosts' history with each other consists of decades of sharing the same space. Their afterlives extend far beyond the arrival of Sam and Jay, and their relationships with each other are filled with a rich history we've only scratched the surface of. Hetty and Trevor danced around each other for 20 years before hooking up — what was their first meeting like? How many times did Flower forget she was dead when she was a baby ghost? What was ghost life like before the mansion was built? How far back does the Woodstone/Farnsby rivalry go? What were Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel's annual meetings like? How did Alberta discover her power? When did Pete (Richie Moriarty) meet the other ghosts? What kinds of shenanigans did they get up to before they found someone who could see them? The possibilities are endless, and with the storytelling power that Ghosts' writers have already proven, it would be a treat to explore how their past informs their present.

Beyond their relationships with each other, with a Viking, a Lenape storyteller, a Revolutionary War soldier, the Gilded Age lady of the house, a '20s bootlegging jazz singer, a hippie from Woodstock, an '80s scout leader, and a Y2K finance guy, each ghost brings a wildly different era into the mix. The gaps between their deaths already make for such interesting dynamics when Ghosts brings them all together with their varying social customs and personal experiences throughout history that could only be enhanced through flashbacks. Luckily, we do know that some flashbacks are on the horizon, as Carrasco has promised we'll get a good look at what Flower's life was like in the cult and, Nat Faxon's casting announcement revealed that Isaac will face off with Alexander Hamilton in a future episode.

In addition to enriching the show itself, the deep history of the ghosts could improve the lives of its characters within the canon. Not only would talking about their pasts likely help the ghosts work through some of their baggage, but it also presents an interesting career opportunity for Sam. When her attempt to publish Isaac's biography went sideways a few episodes back, Sam had to pivot and turn the book into a piece of historical fiction. If that endeavor goes well for her, Sam could add a third source of income for her and Jay by writing historical fiction about all the kooky characters that inhabit her home. The creative team behind Ghosts has created such compelling characters that we simply can't get enough of them. While we don't need to see every minute of their afterlives, more flashbacks can only complement and elevate the already wildly entertaining story the show is telling.

