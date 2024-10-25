As fans know, Ghosts is all for progressive relationships and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) is one of the characters that best represents that. Even in the afterlife, everyone's favorite hippie ghost participates in throuples and creative hook-ups, and in Season 4, fans will get to see how her romance with Thor (Devan Chandler Long) evolves. Fortunately for Collider fans, Carrasco herself spoke with Perri Nemiroff at NYCC to give us a taste of what to expect from the newly exclusive couple in Season 4.

During the interview, Carrasco told Nemiroff that Thor and Flower will need to support each other in Season 4, as they're "both going to go through a lot." Nemiroff also lamented that Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) was booted from the throuple in last night's episode, "Sam's Dad." While Carrasco called Nancy "a cool throuplemate," Rose McIver chimed in to say, "I feel like Nancy's good, though. Nancy takes care of Nancy." Of Flower and Thor's relationship, Carrasco said:

"Flower and Thorfinn have definitely been through a lot already together, and the honeymoon phase is kind of over. They've gone through, together, some very normal things that everybody goes through in relationships — she's fallen in a well and disappeared, and then they had a throuple with a cholera ghost. So, now they're at the point of like, 'What's next? How can we support each other?' Because they're both going to go through a lot this season and dig up some things from their past, the trauma and all of that. So, they're going to be there for each other."

'Ghosts' Has Two Special Episodes Lined Up

Image via Paramount

Two exciting events that Flower and Thorfinn will experience together in the upcoming episodes are Halloween and Christmas. For the latter, Ghosts is preparing a one-hour special titled "A Very Arondekar Christmas". The special airs on December 19 and will feature the debut of Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions) and Bernard White (Beef). Much sooner though, the ghosts join Patience in putting Sam on trial as a witch in next week's special Halloween episode.

Aside from Carrasco and Long, the cast of Ghosts also features Rose McIver (iZombie), Brandon Scott Jones (The Other Two), Rebecca Wisocky (Devious Maids), Danielle Pinnock (Young Sheldon), Richie Moriarty (Dumb Money), Asher Grodman (Law & Order: SVU) and Román Zaragoza (Stumptown). The series was created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, who are already working on another comedy series for CBS.

Ghosts airs new episodes on Thursdays. You can stream the series on Paramount+.

7 10 Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Network CBS

watch on paramount+