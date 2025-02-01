Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Ghosts' Season 4.It finally happened. After a century of open hatred for the Irish, Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky) has discovered that her own "blood runs green." In the latest episode of Ghosts, Season 4’s “The Not-So-Silent Partner,” Hetty suggests to Sam (Rose McIver) that their family is rumored to be descended from the royal family. After a clever reference to McIver’s A Christmas Prince movies, Sam tells Hetty that she can actually use an ancestry site to look up whether the rumors are true, and much to her own comeuppance, Hetty readily agrees. However, rather than finding a secret princess smuggled out of the monarchy, Hetty and Sam discover that they’re descended from a young woman born in Cork, Ireland.

From the beginning of Ghosts, there have been a handful of constants in each character — with Hetty, you can always count on her thirst for power, her love of cocaine, and her grudge against the Irish. In the first episode, Hetty lumps the Irish in with “murderers and perverts” in her list of the worst hands her proud home might fall into after its previous owner dies. Hetty’s disdain for the Irish has been a consistent through-line ever since, with one of the reasons behind her hatred appearing in Season 2 when Ghosts revealed her husband’s mistress (a veritable carbon copy of a younger Hetty) to be Irish. However, with that personal conflict resolved within the same episode that it's introduced, Hetty doesn’t give up her prejudice against the country, continuing to make jokes about tramps, dockworkers, and other people she deems well below her station. While to the audience it may have always been fairly clear that Hetty has some distinctly Irish traits, her “flaming red hair and alabaster skin” as Trevor (Asher Grodman) points out, but for her, this revelation up-ends her entire worldview.

‘Ghosts’ Teaches Hetty That the Irish Are People Too