Do you ever wonder how your favorite fictional characters would behave on social media? Well, fans of Ghosts' resident Victorian era spirit, Hetty Woodstone, don't have to wonder any longer. One of the most enjoyable aspects of Ghosts is the show's many hilarious anachronisms as the ghosts from throughout history attempt to interact with the modern world. In Season 2, Hetty spent an entire episode of Ghosts watching lumberjack videos on TikTok. With that in mind, when Rebecca Wisocky, who brings Hetty to life (or afterlife), stopped by Collider to chat about Season 4 and the show's crossover with Survivor, I simply had to know what Hetty's FYP (For You Page) might look like.

While Hetty may have had a brief addiction to the app, TikTok is one of the apps that Wisocky has rarely ventured onto herself. "Oh, I'm so terrible with the TikTok," she laughed. "Danielle Pinnock is the queen. She's forced me to do exactly two TikToks, so they're up on my TikTok page, and I've done very little else." Not letting her personal inexperience stop her, Wisocky deduced the concept of a FYP quickly and had plenty of delightful ideas about what her ghostly counterpart might get up to while scrolling. She told Collider:

"So I assume that when you say 'TikTok for you' that means something that's been curated, based on my desires. So what would Hetty’s desires be? Well, it would be a lot of wood-chopping videos, and it would be manners and fashion. She's a fan of pedestrianism, of speed walking, [and] speed walking competitions. And soap operas! I mean, she's so deeply into Bodices and Barons. So much of her understanding of what romance and sexuality is has that kind of heightened, risque sense of a soap opera, because that's what she loves to devour on television."

While in the real world we were all watching edits of the carriage scene from Bridgerton Season 3, I joked that Hetty has no doubt been consuming plenty of Bodices and Barons edits, to which Wisocky wholeheartedly agreed. "Absolutely," she laughed before throwing back to another of Hetty's earliest impulse decisions, saying, "And Paris! She just about drove their Mini Cooper all the way to Paris. If she could have, she would have."

What To Expect From 'Ghosts' Season 4

Ghosts Season 4 finally returns from its winter hiatus in just a few days, and we have plenty to look forward to in the back half of the season. Speaking of Hetty's TikToks, we know that at some point we'll see the return of Hetty's devious ex-husband Elias (Matt Walsh) as one of Wisocky's videos features the duo having fun in costume while on set for an upcoming episode. With guest stars like Nat Faxon as Alexander Hamilton and the knowledge that series star Rose McIver is set to direct, the remaining episodes of Ghosts Season 4 appear to be pulling out all the stops.

Stay tuned at Collider for more from our conversation with Wisocky. The next episode of Ghosts airs on CBS on Thursday, January 30 at 8:30 PM ET. You can catch up with previous episodes right now on Paramount+.

