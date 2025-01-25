Every great sitcom has its irresistable will-they-won't-they relationship — and even though Season 2 of Ghosts saw Hetty and Trevor squarely in the “will they” camp, Season 3 left fans bereft when the two seemingly broke their romance off. Now, audiences are eager to see if Hetty and Trevor might turn their current “won’t they” back into the much-clamored for “will they.” With many spotting little moments like Trevor checking Hetty out in "Halloween 4: The Witch" and Hetty's reaction to Trevor nearly getting sucked off in "The Primary Source," I had to take the opportunity to ask Rebecca Wisocky, as half of the beloved duo known as H-money, what she could tease about their relationship in Season 4.

During an interview about what to expect from the upcoming episodes, Wisocky expressed her joy that so many viewers have come to love Hetty and Trevor together — a relationship that both she and her co-star Asher Grodman pitched in the early stages of the series. "First of all, I'm so happy, and I feel personally gratified that there are so many H-Money/Tretty shippers out there who are so invested in their relationship," she told Collider. Praising the eagle-eyed shippers, she noted, "And yeah, they really do read between the lines with every little look that we give one another or how close we're standing next to one another." She continued, saying:

"Asher Grodman and I have had so much fun talking about the relationship and where it can go. Both of us enjoy the parts of it that are about competition and conniving a plot. They're so very different, and yet they're so similar as creatures. So, I'm very happy that the fans are invested in seeing more of them together, and they will not be disappointed this season, I'll say that. There are some surprising twists for H-Money this year."

Hetty and Trevor Are a "Match Made in Heaven" on 'Ghosts'