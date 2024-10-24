Christmas is arriving early for fans of the hit CBS sitcom, Ghosts as a first look at the upcoming two-part holiday episode has been released. Season 4 will feature a 1-hour long Christmas special set to premiere on December 19. Ghost-mas as so dubbed by CBS, will introduce audiences to two new characters — Jay’s parents, who have previously been teased as having a good relationship with their son. CBS recently revealed during the New York Comic Con Ghosts panel that Sakina Jaffrey and Bernard White will play Jay’s parents. The network has now unveiled an early look at their characters along with a synopsis for the holiday special.

Ghosts is based on a British series of the same name and follows married couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who begin life anew in the Woodstone Mansion, unaware that the house which they inherited from Sam’s ancestor is haunted by the ghosts of the people who died there years ago. Sam is (currently) the only one able to see and interact with the ghosts after a near-death experience, but sometime in Season 4, Jay will be able to see them too — however, briefly — setting up the series for more depth and further exploration of the ghosty lore.

The new image shows Sam and Jay, as well as Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel) in festive spirits as they are seen gathered in the Woodstone living room, which has been decked out in Christmas colors. Jay’s parents are seated together opposite the couple and appear preoccupied and somewhat disinterested in the gathering. Their nonchalant mood conveys the episode’s synopsis, as their arrival will put Sam and Jay through some difficult time made even worse even by problems with the water heater. The full synopsis for the episode reads:

“A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay’s hard-to-please dad, difficult-to-impress mom and sister Bela.

Where Else Have You Seen Sakina Jaffrey and Bernard White?

Image via CBS

Both Jaffrey and White are no strangers to big-name projects, with the former known for her appearances in Snowpiercer, Billions, and House of Cards. White was an important part of the ABC show Big Sky and also featured in the anthology shows Roar and Beef on AppleTV and Netflix respectively. Some of his notable big-screen works include The Matrix films and, more recently, Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Alongside the aforementioned stars, Ghosts Season 4 also features Brandon Scott Jones (The Other Two), Sheila Carrasco (The Donor Party), Román Zaragoza (Stumptown), Danielle Pinnock (Young Sheldon), Richie Moriarty (Dumb Money), Asher Grodman (Succession), Rebecca Wisocky (Dopesick) and Devan Chandler Long (Doom Patrol).

Ghosts Season 4 airs Thursdays on CBS with episodes available to stream on Paramount+.

7 10 Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Seasons 2 Network CBS Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Character(s) Samantha Arondekar , Jay Arondekar , Isaac Higgintoot , Alberta Haynes , Pete Martino , Trevor Lefkowitz , Hetty Woodstone , Thorfinn , Sasappis , Flower , Nigel Chessum , Nancy Expand

