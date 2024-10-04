We’re about two weeks away from the premiere of Ghosts Season 4 and CBS is blessing fans with all-new photos via TV Insider from the upcoming season, including a peep at one of the guest stars. The beloved sitcom will return on October 17 with Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris appearing as Sam’s (Rose McIver) Dad in Episode 2, which fans get to see snippets of in the newly released photos. Ghosts premiered on October 7, 2021, and was renewed for a second season in January 2022. Season 2 premiered on September 29, 2022, followed by Season 3 on February 15, 2024. The show was then renewed for a fourth season in March 2024, scheduled for a fall premiere.

The images below give fans a first look at Norris as a guest star in the “Sam’s Dad” episode, where his character visits Woodstone while he and Sam try to work on their relationship. As the father-daughter duo do so, Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) will put their already-tense relationship to the test. At the same time, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is dealing with the consequences of his almost-wedding to Nigel (John Hartman), seeking help from Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who are also dealing with an awkward situation involving basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro).

Ghosts Season 4, Episode 2 will also see Sam’s dad bringing a friend with him for his visit as teased in the photos. However, the said friend remains a mystery given that casting and character names are yet to be unveiled, even though fans can see what she looks like in some of the pictures below. There’s also a glimpse of Sam’s dad and his companion surrounded by Woodstone’s ghosts, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza). What will they think of Norris’ character? Fans will have to find out when the chapter arrives!

'Ghosts' Season 4 Adds Dean Norris And Mary Holland

In July, Norris was added to the Ghosts franchise alongside Holland (Big Door Prize), who was set in a recurring role. Norris' character as Sam's dad is said to have a strained relationship with his daughter, whom he hasn't been close to since he and her mom divorced when she was 10. On the other hand, Holland will appear as the Puritan ghost, Patience, who was already introduced in the Season 3 finale of Ghosts. Patience is known for her strict and judgmental ways, traits that caused her village to turn against her in the 1600s, and her spirit has been trapped on the grounds of Woodstone Manor for hundreds of years.

Ghosts Season 4 premieres on October 17, while its second episode, “Sam’s Dad,” will air on October 24.

7 10 Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Network CBS Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Character(s) Samantha Arondekar , Jay Arondekar , Isaac Higgintoot , Alberta Haynes , Pete Martino , Trevor Lefkowitz , Hetty Woodstone , Thorfinn , Sasappis , Flower , Nigel Chessum , Nancy Expand

