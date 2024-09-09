The first images for Ghosts Season 4 have arrived. Filled with familiar faces, and one new face, the new shots confirm that the first episode will pick up right after the Season 3 cliffhanger that saw Brandon Scott Jones' Isaac yanked into the dirt by the long-forgotten spirit Patience. Along with the first images, CBS has also revealed the official logline for the Season 4 opener, titled "Patience" after the Puritan ghost who has taken Isaac hostage in what appears to be revenge 100 years in the making.

"While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series Ghosts."

The majority of the new images see the remaining ghosts gathered in the basement of the Woodstone B&B, along with livings Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Looks of shock and horror are plastered on the faces of stars Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, and Asher Grodman, while Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, and Sheila Carrasco appear pensive. While we won't know for sure until the episode arrives next month, one image seems to indicate that the ghosts intend to hold hands and march into the unknown wilderness of the dirt to find their missing friend.

When we last saw our favorite spooky specters, Isaac had just broken off his engagement to Nigel (John Hartman) leaving the British officer at the altar after he realized that perhaps the two aren't soulmates after some late-season revelations from Pete (Richie Moriarty) and a stripper named Chris. Both Nigel and Pete are nowhere to be found in the new images, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for their whereabouts when the first trailer for Season 4 drops. With Pete's new ghost power allowing him to leave the property, he could be anywhere in the premiere episode.

What To Expect From 'Ghosts' Season 4

Earlier today, TV Line revealed a taste of what to expect from Season 4 beyond what we learned at SDCC this summer. Along with Holland's casting announcement back in July, it was revealed that Dean Norris would play Sam's dad, and now we know he'll be appearing early in the season in Episode 2. Meanwhile, it's still unclear how Jay will gain the ability to see the ghosts (or how long it will last), but co-showrunner Joe Port teased that he and Sam's relationship will "be tested a little bit as they’re spread kind of thin with what will be two fledgling businesses,” though he was quick to note that they would also get some business wins in Season 4. Some of that success may be traced back to Hetty and Alberta as they take "Sam under their wing and [help] her with a couple big goals,” according to co-showrunner Joe Wiseman.

Ghosts returns to CBS on October 17 at 8:30 PM ET. You can stream previous episodes on Paramount+ right now.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series. Release Date October 7, 2021 Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

