It is pretty common nowadays for American television shows to have originated as international projects. So, it was no surprise when it was announced that an American version of the UK sitcom, Ghosts, would be arriving stateside back in 2021. There are many similarities between the British and American series and some differences as well, most notably that the ghosts have been altered to include American historical figures (such as a Native American spirit and a Revolutionary War soldier). The US version has been able to stand on its own by making some changes, like the fact that Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) have actually turned Woodstone into a somewhat successful bed and breakfast (which their British counterparts were never quite able to do). But there is one other difference between the two series that has fans cheering.

Isaac and Captain Share Some Similarities in the 'Ghosts' World

The British version of Ghosts features a World War II-era soldier named Captain (we only learn his real name, James, in the final season of the series). Captain is played by Ben Willbond, who is an actor and also a producer for both Ghosts shows. Captain's backstory includes the fact that he's gay, but that he had to hide his true identity while he was alive. He meets his demise when he is right about to tell the man he loves that he has feelings for him. He has a heart attack and dies right in front of him before he can get the words out.

But even in the afterlife, the Captain doesn't disclose much about his sexuality and never has any kind of love interest throughout the run of the series. His death lands within the "bury your gays" trope, which suggests that LGBTQ+ characters die more frequently than straight characters do. Sure, Captain is already dead for the entire series, but his character does play into the stereotype within this trope that gay characters live sad, unfulfilling lives that are destined to end in tragedy and death.

The character of Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) in the US version of Ghosts is similar to Captain in some ways. He was also a soldier (just in a very different war) and was required to hide his sexuality from everyone while he was alive. To keep up the pretenses, Isaac married a woman named Beatrice. Even though they slept in separate bedrooms, he still speaks fondly of the connection they had (even if it wasn't romantic).

While they were alive, the two men needed to hide their identities, to keep themselves safe (it was illegal in both timelines to be gay) and to remain as high-ranking members of their respective armies. But the US adaptation has allowed Isaac to flourish in the afterlife, where Captain still had to stay relatively closeted.

'Ghosts' Escapes the 'Bury Your Gays' Trope

The "bury your gays" trope has been seen in countless television programs (everything from Pretty Little Liars and The 100 to The Walking Dead and Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Pretty frequently, fans are lured into thinking that their favorite LGBTQ+ character is going to get a happy ending, and then they're killed off unceremoniously (we're looking at you, Killing Eve). Even though Ghosts has technically already killed off Isaac, the writers weren't content with letting him live out his afterlife in a way that seems depressing. In fact, Isaac has spent the last few seasons on the show exploring more about himself. He has even been able to pursue love, in the form of a connection with a British Revolutionary War solider named Nigel (John Hartman), who also resides on the Woodstone property.

What makes this exploration of Isaac's love life so remarkable is that it's actually about a journey of self-discovery. The series lets Isaac dive into a romantic relationship and engagement, most notably one that is just accepted and encouraged by everyone in the home. He gets to experience the spats and squabbles that go along with being in a partnership, but then, in an even more impressive turn of events, the series' decides to let Isaac call off the wedding at the end of Season 3.

The jilting of his lover wasn't about landing Isaac in a sad place, but more about allowing him to pursue what really makes him happy (even if that isn't necessarily being with Nigel). This is a gift to his character that many LGBTQ+ people haven't received because of harsh judgments or societal pressures.

Isaac Lives a Full Afterlife in 'Ghosts'

Close

Unlike his British counterpart, Isaac gets to explore exactly what he wants his life to look like. He's able to embrace every aspect of himself (which includes appreciating new things like his newfound knowledge of dinosaurs or a shirtless DJ hired for his bachelor party in Episode 7 of Season 3). Just because Isaac is dead, doesn't mean that he can't keep growing (which isn't displayed as overtly with Captain in the other series). This season, Isaac even learns to embrace a change in his appearance, when he literally lets his hair down in Episode 4. Isaac playing up his flowing locks is a silly gag, but it's also a sign of the character's growth and development. Isaac is discovering more and more every day that he can be whomever he wants to be. Isaac is continuing to process his trauma (especially what it meant to be gay during the 1700s), but he isn't letting his past stop him from being happy in the present.

It is clear that the American version of Ghosts has allowed its characters to progress in a way that the British version chose not to (this could be for several reasons, including that sometimes British humor and culture are more understated and a bit darker). This demonstrates that other television shows should take a page out of the Ghosts playbook to avoid harmful 'bury your gays' stereotypes. The media needs to be more responsible about showing that LGBTQ+ characters can be every bit as happy as their straight counterparts; they don't need to meet tragic fates in order to make meaningful contributions to our culture. Ghosts is allowing Isaac to become the man he should have been permitted to be when he was alive, but at this point, it's better late than never.

New episodes of Ghosts air Thursday nights on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

