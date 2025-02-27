After the tumultuous third season of Ghosts left Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) on the outs following their failed wedding ceremony, Season 4 has seen the duo going through some growing pains. We last saw the pair earlier this season when they made the deliberate choice to try out being friends after agreeing that they did too much too fast with their romantic relationship. When I sat down with Jones to chat about this week's exciting flashback episode, "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle," I had to take a moment and check in on what we can expect from Isaac and Nigel as they make an effort to mend their relationship. He promised that we won't have to wait long to see Nigel again and went on to reveal an exciting storyline that should have fans on the edge of their seats. He told Collider:

"We're going to be seeing Nigel again very, very shortly. I think what's interesting is that this is the first time we're going to see them as friends now be tested in terms of, like, maybe another ghost coming by that they both are very fascinated by and interested in, and I think that could cause a little bit of a rift. But hopefully, if things are trending in the right direction, they'll be able to work past it. It was fun to get a chance to play a new color to the relationship as ghosts, especially with John Hartman as Nigel. It was really fun to just see, like, 'Okay, they're not on firm footing yet, but they are making the attempts to try and be as cordial and as friendly as possible.' And that doesn't come without its complications. So when we have a new ghost show up that is a hot dude, I think it'll be pretty fun."

While Jones couldn't reveal much more about this hunky new ghost, he did offer a cryptic tease, saying, "I think it's a really good episode. I want to give you one other tidbit, but I'm so afraid it's going to be spoilery. There's a real connection with who that ghost is that I think makes that really, really, really interesting." Could Pete (Richie Moriarty) finally use his ghost power to bring someone back with him? Will the new ghost be someone we've seen before? We'll have to keep watching to find out!

Brandon Scott Jones Wants 'Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus on 'Ghosts'

During our conversation, Jones also revealed his dream wishlist for Ghosts guest actors, and at the top of the sheet is none other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whom Jones referred to as his "North Star as an actor." Jones also mentioned another Seinfeld alum, noting that "Jason Alexander would be a great John Adams. I’m just gonna throw that out there." While we'll have to wait to see if either of these comedy greats make their way over to the Woodstone B&B, we don't have to wait long for more Ghosts — a new episode airs tonight, and the series has already been renewed for at least two more seasons.

Ghosts airs every Thursday at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. You can watch previous episodes on Paramount+ and stay tuned at Collider for more from our chat with Jones.