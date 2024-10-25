Now that Ghosts is back, we finally know what happened to Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) after he was abducted by Patience and how his time in the dirt has affected the fallout of his breakup with Nigel (John Hartman). During a conversation with Collider at NYCC, though, the cast stopped by our interview studio for a chat with Perri Nemiroff and Jones expanded on what is going through Isaac's mind this season — as well as how he copes with it.

During the interview, Jones admitted what we all know: that Isaac is not exactly the most selfless spirit at Woodstone and part of his arc is learning how to treat people better — he even started by complimenting Sam's (Rose McIver) sweater last week! However, the actor commented that Season 4 will take Isaac on a journey of self-discovery after he broke things off at his own wedding. "Right now, he's processing the sadness of losing this relationship the only way he knows how, which is figuring out how this affects him in some way," Jones explained with a laugh. He went on to say:

"He’s so desperate right now. He feels so bad. He's had to atone for all the bad things he's done, he feels like, in his afterlife and in his life, like he says in Episode 1. He gets taken into the dirt, he comes back, he finally asks Nigel to move out, but then, for a brief moment, he instinctually tries to make something better for him instead. And I think he's starting to realize, 'Oh my gosh, maybe I need to be a better person,' but he still struggles with that enough that when he does become a better person, he's so self-aware that he's very excited about it. So, I think he's on this journey, but because it's Isaac, it's gonna take longer than probably what a normal human would."

Isaac Needs To Have More Patience

Image via CBS

Isaac is also in the aftermath of reuniting with Patience (Mary Holland), a ghost from his past who kidnapped him into her subterranean hideout and threatened to keep him there with her through all eternity after he'd abandoned her there over a century ago. Jones added that, because his way of coping is "taking it out on those around him," the start of this transformation will probably come with him learning how to be "slightly less selfish."

Season 4 of Ghosts is just starting and fans already have a lot of information to work with. The Halloween episode is just around the corner and CBS revealed at NYCC that a Christmas special is coming our way, featuring Sakina Jaffrey and Bernard White as Jay's parents. We also learned that McIver will take a turn behind the camera this season as she directs an upcoming episode.

CBS airs Ghosts on Thursdays. You can stream the series on Paramount+ and stay tuned at Collider for Nemiroff's full conversation with the Ghosts cast at NYCC.

7 10 Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Network CBS

watch on paramount+