It is easy to see why Ghosts has become such a popular show with its inventive storylines and hilarious characters. Based on a UK comedy, the CBS sitcom debuted back in 2021, and has only continued to grow its audience since then. With an impressive 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems everyone loves to follow Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as they run their bed and breakfast and get used to living with various spirits that inhabit the estate. Season 3 includes lots of changes for the Woodstone residents, including almost losing Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and discovering Pete (Richie Moriarty) has a new ghost power.

Now that the series is set to debut its fourth season on October 17, fans are already excited about what's coming up for the residents of Woodstone (both the living and non-living ones). The Season 3 finale contains some surprising elements, including Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) calling off his engagement, and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower declaring their love for each other. But it also ends with a major cliffhanger as Patience, the Puritan ghost, seems to attack Isaac, pulling him into the dirt. Who knows what will happen next with all of the ghosts, but there's another pretty wild twist that has already been announced for the upcoming season.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series. Release Date October 7, 2021 Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Jay Is Going To Start Seeing the Ghosts in Season 4

In an interview with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it was revealed that Jay is actually going to start seeing the ghosts in the latest season of the sitcom. This is an exciting update, since so far, Jay has only been able to communicate with Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) when the ghost entered Jay's dreams. Jay has bonded in his own way with all the ghosts (especially with his buddy, Pete), but only by communicating with them through Sam. There have been plenty of mishaps so far because Jay is unable to talk with the ghosts directly, and he has no idea what any of them look like. Ambudkar, as an actor, is excited about the change, noting. "It's fun to be able to know that I'll actually be able to interact and work with some of the other folks in the cast. We work together, but not in scenes together, if that makes sense. I’m really excited." Ambudkar has so far been serving as more of a straight man to the other characters; allowing Jay to see the ghosts would permit him to show off more of his quick-wittedness.

This twist not only allows for the entire cast to work together and play off of each other, but there are also plenty of fresh storylines that can now be explored because of Jay's new abilities. New relationships can be forged between Jay and each of the ghosts, and there will be plenty of opportunities for silly antics from the ghosts as they get to interact with him directly for the first time. The ghosts are likely to be thrilled with this new development (there will be one more person who can turn on the television for them and mediate their spats!) Lots of comedic hijinks will ensue with this switch-up of the plot. Even though this is an exciting change, it has brought up a concern for fans. If Jay can see the ghosts, does that mean he has also passed to the other side?

Jay Doesn't Need To Die for This 'Ghosts' Twist To Work

Jay is such a beloved character on the series, and even though he'll obviously still be on the show in some form, it would be way too sad for him to kick the bucket. Having Sam lose Jay would be just too tragic for a sitcom, and it would make every scene between them heartbreaking (since they wouldn't be able to touch each other anymore). Jay also wouldn't be able to participate in the same way in their business (or cook any of his delicious meals). The whole show would take on a much more depressing tone, so it's not likely that the series will actually kill off his character.

There are many options for why Jay can finally start to see the ghosts in Season 4. The most obvious one would be that he has a near-fatal accident, just like Sam did in Season 1. Jay could come close to death, but then recover, only to discover he now also has the ability to see the ghosts at Woodstone. But there could be some intriguing alternate options, such as one of the spirits developing a new ghost power that allows them to connect with Jay. Perhaps Sasappis' ability to communicate through dreams could impact whether Jay can see the ghosts or not. At the end of the day, the Ghosts writers are very creative when it comes to coming up with new ghost lore; perhaps they have a trick up their sleeves for developing Jay's abilities that hasn't even been incorporated into the show previously. For example, up until Season 3, it was believed that ghosts were tied to a specific place (and the location where they died). But then a new ghost (played by New Girl's Lamorne Morris) visits Woodstone in Episode 7 ("The Polterguest"), and we learn that ghosts can be attached to people, not just places.

Some television series experience a bit of a slump in later seasons because the set-up for the show starts to feel worn out. Luckily, Ghosts has discovered a way to breathe fresh life into their sitcom world. By allowing Jay to see and communicate with the ghosts, tons of new dynamics can be explored. Aside from the change of Jay getting to interact with the ghosts, how will his new power affect his relationship with Sam? She's been the special one since she started seeing ghosts, and she's also acted as the peacemaker because she needed to intervene in many supernatural conflicts between the Woodstone residents. Will Jay's new power interrupt the marital bliss they've experienced so far? And how will things change with their business because both of them can now interact with the ghosts? There are so many possibilities for storylines, but that doesn't mean that Jay has to die in order for this twist to happen. As long as he's gifted this new power (however it comes about), Ghosts will continue to please fans with its creativity and sidesplitting humor.

Seasons 1-3 of Ghosts are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Season 4 will premiere on October 17 on CBS.

