Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for CBS' 'Ghosts'.For the first three seasons of CBS' hit sitcom, Ghosts, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) has been left out of the fun. Since he and his wife, Sam (Rose McIver), moved into Woodstone Mansion, she has been surrounded by the many spirits that haunt the place. She can see and communicate with them (thanks to a head injury that gave her this supernatural ability). But Jay has only ever encountered one ghost — when Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) entered Jay's dreams in Season 3 Episode 2. That means that Jay can't ever truly participate in anything to do with the ghosts on a day-to-day basis, which places him on the outskirts of most of the exciting things that go down. But a Season 4 twist is about to completely change all of that.

Jay Is Always Sidelined on 'Ghosts'

So far, it has made sense that Sam is the only one who can connect with the ghosts. Jay has remained the only human living at Woodstone that doesn't have ties to the afterlife. But this dynamic has also meant that Jay's character tends to be pretty one-note. He comes into a room, talks to whoever he thinks is there (even though he's usually wrong), and then waits for Samantha to narrate what's happening. It sets Jay up as a rather boring (and kind of clueless) person since the only human he's ever really interacting with is Sam. Jay often exists on the periphery of the show, just waiting for things to unfold, but not really having a direct impact on events. For example, in the premiere episode of Season 4, Jay is left searching for the missing Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) by digging a hole under the Woodstone property, as instructed by Sam. This is a pointless quest, which is made even more frustrating because he can't talk to any of the ghosts that are directly involved with this task. If Jay had been able to speak with the others, he wouldn't have been relegated to a silly side plot but could have actually been a part of the story in a more meaningful way.

This 'Ghosts' Season 4 Twist Will Finally Shake Things Up for Jay

Close

It was announced at Comic-Con this summer that an exciting twist is coming to Ghosts. For the first time, Jay will get to communicate with the ghosts. We don't know exactly how this is going to come about yet (fans are hoping this doesn't mean that Jay is not long for this world!), but it's certain to create an exciting change in dynamics for the series. Instead of just needing Sam to translate everything for him, Jay will get to see and talk to the ghosts for himself. He's already struck up quite the friendship with Pete (Richie Moriarty), but it will be so much more fun for them to get to interact face-to-face. Jay has never been able to even visualize the people he has been surrounded by before, so this will open up his world in such a dramatic way.

The best part about Jay gaining this new ability is that he'll actually get to be part of the action for once. There are always plenty of antics unfolding with the ghosts, and Jay will finally get to be right in the center of it. Instead of being more of a supporting character, Jay can take the lead, right alongside Sam. Many more intriguing plot points can be explored with this twist, too. Will things change in his marriage to Sam? How will she react to not being the only one that the ghosts can communicate with? Will Jay's new power affect how they run the bed and breakfast? And the biggest question is how will Jay actually mesh with the ghosts? It will be an interesting journey to see how he gets folded into the family Sam and the ghosts have already created.

Jay will no longer be stuck on the outside of all the drama when his ability arrives. We don't know if he'll get to keep this gift permanently, but it will be a welcome treat for him to get to be part of the main storylines for at least a few episodes. Jay brings so much to the show, and finally, he'll get to truly contribute to the comedy's hilarious plots. Let's just hope all of the ghosts embrace Jay's supernatural gifts like they have with Sam.

New episodes of Ghosts air Thursday nights on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

7 10 Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Network CBS Streaming Service(s) HBO Max

Watch on Paramount+